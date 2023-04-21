Wayback Burgers Continues its New York Footprint With 3-Restaurant Agreement in Staten Island

Wayback Burgers, the premium burger franchise, is set to expand its northeast footprint with 3 new locations in the Staten Island and Brooklyn areas of New York. Now in the real estate phase searching for the best site to welcome guests, the new franchisee can’t wait to get to the grand opening phase.

The new restaurants will be opened by Choudhry Waseem Tariq, who has lived in Brooklyn, NY for over 10 years and now resides in Staten Island with his family. He is originally from Pakistan and came to the US to pursue higher education. After earning his MBA from LIU Brooklyn Campus Choudhry opened his first business in 2015. He has always had a strong entrepreneurial drive and currently owns and manages a wholesale and distribution business for consumer electronics and electronics accessories and owns a gas station.

After spending a couple of months exploring other concepts and learning about them, Choudhry had lunch at Wayback Burgers and his mind was made up. He said, “I like Wayback Burgers because I liked the food, I was looking at other restaurants but once I tried Wayback I knew I needed to work with them”. This is Choudry’s first food industry business in his portfolio and he plans to open two locations first then add the third in later. He will be running the businesses with help from his two brothers. Family is important to him and he is excited to be a member of the Wayback Burgers family.

Wayback Burgers prides itself on franchisee satisfaction and providing the best guest service. Most recently they were named Top 2023 Franchise by Franchise Business Review. The brand is looking for more qualified entrepreneurs like Choudhry who may be seeking their next move. Single and multi-unit opportunities are available domestically and internationally with room for expansion within most states. Franchisees can expect a total investment range from $550,000-$650,000.

Founded in 1991 in Newark, Delaware, Wayback Burgers is a Connecticut-based fast-casual franchise with a reputation for made-to-order burgers and thick, hand-dipped milkshakes, served in an environment that hearkens back to a simpler place and time — when customer service meant something, and everyone felt the warmth of the community. Since 2018, Wayback Burgers has served as a proud partner of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, having raised over $825,000 to date through donating a portion of the proceeds made for every burger and sandwich sold. Wayback Burgers currently operates in 35 states with over 170 locations nationally and internationally in Brunei, Morocco, Pakistan, The Netherlands, Ireland, South Africa, Japan and 7 provinces in Canada. Through its executed international master franchise agreements, Wayback Burgers is also developing in 16 provinces/countries across Africa, Asia, Europe and North America.