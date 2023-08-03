Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming Growth Widening its Western Footprint

In just one month, leading pet service franchisor Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming has entered markets in Arizona, Washington, and Idaho as the brand continues building momentum across the U.S. with more than 250 locations open or under development in 20 states. The specialty retailer of pet food, pet supplies, and professional pet grooming in North America is on pace to double its number of store openings from the previous year for the third year in a row. And there are more markets and territories available to entrepreneurs looking for opportunities.

“To enter three major states such as Arizona, Idaho, and Washington in such a short span of time is truly a testament to the power of our brand and our leading position in a thriving and dynamic industry,” said Ricardo Azevedo, Chief Executive Officer of Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, “We are thrilled to bring personalized, high-quality grooming services and products to pet parents and to expand into lively, vibrant, and growing cities. This growth enables us to extend our passion of spreading love and joy to pet communities all around the nation.”

Arizona and Idaho will both be gaining two Woof Gang locations, with stores slated to open in Peoria and Surprise in Phoenix and Eagle and Meridian in Boise. Seattle’s buzzing and eccentric Capitol Hill area will be home to the first and only Woof Gang in Washington state. The locations are slated to open in the summer of 2024.

Pet care is big business and has grown into a $124 billion-plus market. Woof Gang prides itself on being the “neighborhood pet store” in the communities where its stores operate. The brand keeps its spaces smaller, more intimate, and staffed with knowledgeable pet lovers. Pet parents will find offerings such as luxury spa services, gourmet nutrition and treats, and accessories and toys for pets, all delivered in a friendly and fun-loving environment.

The brand is franchisee-focused and has developed a best-in-class franchise onboarding process that includes a training center, a learning hub, and a digital ecosystem with best in class technology for its stores and customers.

The pet service franchise brand has experienced a milestone year, adding California and Illinois to its roster and bringing seven new locations opening every other month in Georgia. Woof Gang debuted in the Canadian market in early 2023, opening a store in the Greater Toronto area, marking its first international location.

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming has been recognized as a top 10 retailer by Pet Business Media and one of the nation’s fastest-growing pet chains by Pet Insight magazine. The brand also received the Retailer of the Year Franchise Award from Pet Product News, Franchise Times Top 500, and Best Overall Multi-Unit Retailer and Multiservice Excellence Award from Pet Business Media. In 2023, Woof Gang was ranked in Entrepreneur’s 44thannual Franchise 500 Ranking for the first time.

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming is a great opportunity in a growing and popular market segment. Store unit economics are strong with average store sales 3x higher than the initial investment. Now is the time for opportunity seekers to get in while open markets and territories are still available. For more information about franchising with the brand visit franchise.woofgangbakery.com.