Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming is Marking Major Milestones in Growth

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, the leading pet service franchise brand in the United States, is taking its growth to the next level and is celebrating the signing of its 250th franchise agreement. With more than more than 50 stores under development so far this year, including upcoming locations in Illinois and Indiana markets, combined with international expansion in Canada, the company is pushing the needle and creating record growth.

In 2022, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming celebrated significant milestones including opening 25 new stores, doubling the pace of openings from previous years. The brand has a solid infrastructure with its best-in-class franchise onboarding process that includes a training center, a learning hub, and has revolutionized the digital ecosystem with best in class technology for its stores and customers.

“Our rapid success over the last year is a true testament to the communities we reside in, our franchise partners, and our passion to create the world’s largest network of neighborhood pet stores,” said Azevedo. “With our unique customer service, new technologies and processes in place, Woof Gang has a clear roadmap to becoming the first global pet service franchise brand and we look forward to taking the brand to new heights with more excitement to come this year.”

The $124 billion pet industry is a growing market driven in part by more than 23 million American households that adopted a pet during the pandemic, according to the ASPCA. Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming is not only a pioneer in the pet service industry but a unique business model that aims to be the neighborhood pet stores in communities nationwide and beyond.

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming has been recognized as a top 10 retailer by Pet Business Media and one of the nation’s fastest-growing pet chains by Pet Insight magazine. The franchise also received the Retailer of the Year Franchise Award from Pet Product News, Franchise Times Top 500, and Best Overall Multi-Unit Retailer and Multiservice Excellence Award from Pet Business Media. Woof Gang was ranked in Entrepreneur’s 44thannual Franchise 500 Ranking

By offering luxury spa services, gourmet nutrition and treats, and accessories and toys for pets, Woof Gang draws in customers with its wide variety of options in a friendly and fun-loving environment. There are markets available and the economics are good with average store sales 3x higher than the initial investment. You can find out more about the brand by visiting franchise.woofgangbakery.com.