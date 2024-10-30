Woven Introduces Automated Tasks to Scale Accountability for Gym & Spa Brands

Woven, the premiere all-in-one operations platform for multi-unit businesses, is excited to announce the launch of its new Automated Tasks feature. Designed with franchisors in mind, this feature simplifies the way gym, fitness, and salon & spa brands manage operational checklists, helping franchisors ensure consistency and accountability across all locations—without the headache of manual oversight.

Franchisors know the challenge of ensuring daily tasks are completed consistently across multiple units. From opening and closing procedures to maintenance checklists, managing operations at scale can be daunting when relying on paper or basic digital tools. Woven’s Automated Tasks feature provides a smarter, streamlined solution that not only digitizes daily tasks but automates them—ensuring accountability and saving time.

Automated Accountability at Scale

Whether you’re managing a chain of gyms or overseeing a network of salons, Woven’s Automated Tasks allows franchisors to digitize their existing checklists, create recurring tasks, and assign responsibilities across multiple locations with ease. Franchisors can now build and share task templates—such as pre-sale checklists, new hire training, or equipment maintenance routines—directly through the Woven platform. These templates can then be automatically assigned to franchisees, who benefit from clear, actionable steps that drive operational excellence.

The true power of this feature lies in its ability to automate task assignment at scale. For example, instead of manually setting up a new hire checklist for every new employee, franchisors can automate the process, ensuring that each new hire receives their checklist, with managers receiving real-time updates on task completion. This reduces the risk of missed steps and provides visibility into operational performance across all locations.

A Win for Franchisors and Franchisees

Woven’s new Automated Tasks tool offers franchisors a significant competitive advantage. Not only does it help drive operational consistency, but it also fosters stronger relationships between franchisors and their franchisees. The best part? Franchisors can create and share their templates for free, so franchisees can unlock and execute these powerful automations.

For franchisors in the gym, fitness, and salon & spa industries, Woven’s Automated Tasks is the operational tool you’ve been waiting for—combining efficiency, visibility, and accountability to help your brand thrive.