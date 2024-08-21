Woven's All-In-One Platform Elevates Franchise Efficiency & Increases Revenue

In the modern age of franchising, efficiency, consistency, and customer satisfaction are non-negotiables. As the industry landscape grows increasingly complex, the need for a robust, all-in-one platform that simplifies operations while enhancing team efficiency is more critical than ever.

Meet Woven, a comprehensive platform designed by franchise experts, for franchise experts.

The Expertise Behind Woven

What sets Woven apart from other franchise management platforms is the depth of industry experience that informs its design. Woven’s founder Matt Goebel had 15 years of experience as a franchisor, franchisee, and franchise supplier prior to developing Woven. This experience has shaped a platform that addresses the unique challenges and pain points that franchise businesses encounter daily.

Having been on all sides of the franchise equation, Woven is built with the intention that running a successful franchise is about empowering every part of your business, from the people on the ground to the facilities that house your operations. This understanding has fueled Woven's product development, resulting in a solution that’s finely tuned to meet the distinct needs of multi-location brands.

We have been honored to support top franchise brands including Planet Fitness, Hand & Stone, Jiffy Lube, Massage Heights, Crunch Fitness, Buff City Soap, and Sun Tan City.

30+ Integrated Features for Comprehensive Support

Woven offers over 30 integrated features designed to support your franchise’s People, Operations, and Facilities - because we know that these are the pillars of any successful franchise business. Our platform streamlines essential functions like task management, employee scheduling, communication, compliance tracking, and facility maintenance, all within a single, easy-to-use interface.

Whether you're managing a small network of locations or a sprawling multi-state brand, Woven scales with you. Our features empower your teams to operate more efficiently, maintain brand consistency, and focus on what truly matters—delivering exceptional service to your customers.

Innovation + Support: The Cornerstones of Our 99% Customer Retention Rate

Over the past five years, Woven has achieved an impressive 99% customer retention rate. This isn't just a number; it’s a testament to our commitment to product innovation and unparalleled investment in customer success. We know that a platform is only as good as the team behind it, and at Woven, we take pride in being more than just a software provider. We’re your partners in success.

Our continuous investment in product development ensures that Woven stays ahead of the curve, adapting to the ever-evolving needs of the franchise industry. Paired with our dedicated customer success team, who are as passionate about your business as you are, Woven offers a level of service that keeps our customers happy - and active. Read more about Woven’s Customer Promises here.

Woven is more than a platform - it’s your competitive edge. Discover how Woven can elevate your franchise brand. Visit startwoven.com to learn more.