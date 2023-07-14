Ziggi's Coffee Brews Up More Growth with Happy Franchisees

Entrepreneurs looking for unique growth opportunities and a family-friendly culture are finding a winning brand that serves up the perfect franchise fit in Ziggi’s Coffee.

With 72 locations and more than 140 additional units in development, the leading specialty coffee shop and drive-thru franchise has hit the road to nationwide expansion. Ziggi’s franchisees are buzzing about their brand as a proven model and a supportive franchisor with an unwavering commitment to quality.

Cheryl Clark-Stoner and Larry Adams, Arizona

New franchise owners Cheryl Clark-Stoner and Larry Adams recently celebrated the opening of Ziggi’s first coffee shop in Anthem, Arizona, a drive-thru location featuring a convenient walk-up window and outdoor seating. The franchisees were excited to bring the brand’s fresh, vibrant experience to their community.

“When researching potential franchises, we were immediately drawn to Ziggi’s due to its exceptional growth potential and family-oriented approach to marketing their brand,” said Clark-Stoner. “We recognized Anthem as a smaller community with tremendous growth on the horizon, and we wanted to be a part of the neighborhood and contribute to the community-minded local businesses.”

Jill and Stephen Anderson, Colorado

Jill and Stephen Anderson shine as multi-unit operators of five Ziggi’s locations in Colorado. Owning the Ziggi’s Coffee brand has been a game changer for the couple’s future, giving them the financial freedom to do more things they enjoy, like traveling.

“We absolutely love the Ziggi’s family, where Ziggi’s is going, and the experience you get at any Ziggi’s locations,” said Stephen Anderson.

Cherese and Dan Gordon, Michigan

Zeeland, Michigan franchisees since 2022, Cherese and Dan Gordon had been intrigued with the idea of starting a coffee shop for years. But as parents of six children, the timing never seemed right.

“After considerable investigation,” the couple said they’ve found a home aligned with their values and goals in Ziggi’s Coffee. The Gordons point to an innovative franchise blueprint designed for sustained success that includes:

• High-quality coffee

• A commitment to superior customer service

• Systems, processes, and training

• Great support every step of the way

• Family values

“Ziggi’s Coffee is an excellent franchise opportunity,” said Dan Gordon. “We are happy with our choice to join the Ziggi’s family.”

Founded in Longmont, Colorado, in 2004 by husband-and-wife duo Brandon and Camrin Knudsen, Ziggi’s Coffee has built a loyal following for its innovative food and beverage menu and dedication to create a warm and welcoming gathering place for people to connect in the communities they serve.

The brand, franchising since 2016, is in the midst of an expansion push, with plans to open more than 140 new stores in the coming years, most recently inking a development deal to bring 18 locations to the Midwest.

With more expansion plans on the way, there is an opportunity for franchisees to grow with the brand while staying true to the Knudsens’ original dream.

“With each expansion and new location, it is always our goal to maintain the same high level of customer service and commitment to community,” said Justin Livingston, VP of Franchise Development at Ziggi’s Coffee. “As we continue to grow into more states and communities, it is vital that we uphold these standards, and we are excited about the prospect of continuing this journey throughout the nation.”

Ready to be part of the Ziggi’s Coffee franchise family? Get started today when you head to ziggiscoffee.com/franchise.