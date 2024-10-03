Ziggi's Coffee Celebrates 20 Years of Brewing Success: A Look Back at Two Decades of Growth and Community

In 2004, Brandon and Camrin Knudsen opened the doors of Ziggi’s Coffee in downtown Longmont, Colorado, with a clear vision: to create a welcoming space for great coffee and strong community connections.

Two decades later, Ziggi’s stands as one of the nation’s leading specialty coffee and drive-thru franchises with 97 locations across 20 states—and over 200 more in development. It’s a 20-year success story rooted in innovation and an unwavering dedication to the founder’s original purpose, which remains as relevant as ever.

“No matter what changes the world brings, people consistently seek a sense of belonging and connection,” says Brandon Knudsen, CEO of Ziggi's Coffee. “At Ziggi's, we strive to make every customer feel part of our network. This commitment to our mission and vision is a fundamental reason for our continued success. By prioritizing people and maintaining our original values, we have repeatedly proven that putting our customers first is a winning approach.”

The Decision to Franchise: A Leap of Faith

When Ziggi’s launched franchising in 2016, the Knudsens knew they had something special. With a proven system and product their customers loved, they built a top-tier team with deep expertise in both franchising and coffee.

“This combination allowed us to create a franchise brand and culture centered on franchisee success and community enrichment,” Knudsen says. “We took a meticulous approach to selecting franchisees, ensuring they shared our culture, passion, and vision.”

It’s a thoughtful approach that continues to guide the growth of Ziggi’s Coffee. With every new store opening “we discover an eager customer base that often exceeds our expectations,” Knudsen says, reinforcing the strength of the brand’s model and visionary leadership.

Culture and Community at the Core

At Ziggi’s, the culture is people-centered and community-focused. Everyone—whether a customer, barista, franchisee, or corporate employee—is valued and treated with the utmost respect and care. This authenticity ensures that the Ziggi’s experience feels the same in every community, and it shows.

“We pride ourselves on our willingness to roll up our sleeves and do whatever it takes to ensure the success of our brand and our franchisees,” Knudsen says. “This scrappy attitude drives our innovation and adaptability, keeping us ahead in market trends without compromising our core values.”

Milestones Worth Celebrating

There’s a lot to love and celebrate about the journey of Ziggi’s Coffee, gearing up to open its 100th location. From franchising to opening their headquarters in Mead, Colorado, each milestone has been a testament to the hard work, dedication, and support from everyone involved.

“One of the most valuable lessons we’ve learned over the past 20 years is to always understand our WHY,” Knudsen says. “When we have a clear purpose, the HOW naturally falls into place. And, for us, one of our biggest WHYs is, above all, never compromising on prioritizing our people.”

Looking ahead, Ziggi’s Coffee shows no signs of slowing down, remaining laser-focused on community, product, and profitability. The brand is primed for more growth as an industry leader with an innovative food and beverage menu and flexible business models that help franchisees thrive.

“With 20 years of experience, we have a proven system that not only works but supports you every step of the way. We are dedicated to helping you foster your dreams and achieve your business goals,” Knudsen says. “Trust in our process, and together, we will make your entrepreneurial journey a success.”

Ready to take the leap and join the Ziggi’s family? There’s never been a better time to be a Ziggi’s Coffee franchisee. Get started today when you visit ziggiscoffee.com/franchise.