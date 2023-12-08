Ziggi's Coffee Charts New Horizons with Landmark Franchise Deal

Ziggi’s Coffee is breaking new ground with a milestone development deal for 50 locations in the greater Atlanta area.

The 50-unit development agreement, sealed with a seasoned franchise group, is the largest development deal yet for Ziggi’s. It’s a game-changing move set to catapult the Colorado-based specialty coffee and drive-thru company to new heights as a welcoming, leading national brand and proven franchise built for sustained success.

"This achievement speaks volumes about the dedication of our team and the loyalty of our customers,” said Brandon Knudsen, CEO of Ziggi’s Coffee, franchising since 2016. “Our commitment to innovation, quality, and creating meaningful connections remains at the center of who we are, and we can’t wait to serve the Atlanta community with our 50 new locations."

Knudsen and his wife, Camrin Knudsen, founded Ziggi’s Coffee in 2004 with a café location in Longmont, Colorado, and a passion for coffee and community. Along the way, the company has reimagined how brands connect on the local level.

Ziggi’s Coffee offers drive-thru convenience, friendly service, and an extensive menu lineup of novelty beverages and food that continues to creatively evolve each season to spark joy and satisfy customer demand.

“The Ziggi’s brand has experienced monumental growth, but with a focus on finding only the perfect franchisees to join the opportunity,” said Justin Livingston, VP of Franchise Development for Ziggi’s. “Signing an agreement for 50 units with such an experienced group is tremendous validation to the systems and brand experience Ziggi's brings to markets. Closing a market to a single franchisee to develop is a decision we take very seriously, and this team is the perfect fit. We look forward to seeing them grow the Atlanta market and continuing our pursuit of finding more incredible franchisees with an unwavering commitment to creating long-term mutually beneficial relationships.”

With 77 locations across 16 states and more than 200 locations in various stages of development, business is booming as Ziggi’s’ Coffee brews up more nationwide growth focused on community, product, and profitability. The company, which opened 16 new locations in 2023, expects to welcome 50 new outlets to the franchise system within the next 12 months.

Franchisees can look to thrive, backed by strong systems, unmatched support, and the perfect franchise fit with flexible footprint options that include:

A single-sided drive-thru model

Double-side drive-thru model

And café/drive-thru combination model

Are you ready to ride Ziggi’s wave of success? Get started today when you visit ziggiscoffee.com/franchise.