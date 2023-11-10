Ziggi's Coffee Honors Veterans on Veterans Day

Ziggi's Coffee is a company that takes pride in its unwavering commitment to the community, and one special day exemplifies this dedication more than any other: Veterans Day. On November 11th, Ziggi's Coffee extends its deepest gratitude to veterans and active-duty military members by offering a free 16oz drink of their choice at all its locations.

Veterans Day is a time when the nation comes together to honor the brave men and women who have served in the military. Ziggi's Coffee recognizes and appreciates the continued commitment of these heroes who serve their communities and protect our freedoms. It is with the utmost respect and admiration that Ziggi's Coffee pays tribute to these dedicated individuals.

The support for veterans goes beyond a single day at Ziggi's. The Ziggi's Franchise is affiliated with VetFran, an organization that promotes franchise ownership for veterans. This affiliation underlines Ziggi's commitment to veterans and is a testament to the brand's dedication to supporting their communities. Ziggi's is proud to have several veterans as part of the Ziggi's Franchise family. These veterans have not only served their country but have also found a pathway to entrepreneurial success through the franchise.

One veteran who has joined the ranks of Ziggi's franchise owners is Michael Harris, a proud veteran of the United States Army. Michael chose to become a franchisee with Ziggi's Coffee for several reasons, but the company's selfless service ethos stood out as the most compelling factor. Michael states, "Ziggi's selfless service stood out and was likely the biggest reason that I chose to become a franchisee with this brand." He further emphasizes that the company's commitment to giving back to the community and supporting various causes without seeking recognition was a key driver in his decision.

For veterans like Michael Harris, joining Ziggi's Coffee as a franchise owner is not just a business decision but a way to align with a company that values the welfare of others above all else. This values-based approach extends to how they serve their communities and the world at large, making it clear that the company stands for integrity, compassion, and making a difference.

On Veterans Day, Ziggi's Coffee goes above and beyond to honor and support veterans and active-duty military members. Beyond this special day, their commitment to veterans is evident in their affiliations, support for veteran franchise owners, and their dedication to making a positive impact on society. Ziggi's Coffee is a company that truly embodies the spirit of giving back to those who have given so much for our country.

