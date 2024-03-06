ZIPS Celebrates Outstanding Franchisees, Extraordinary Year

ZIPS chose its Bel Air, Md., location, operated by multi-unit Maryland franchisees Al and Millicent Holcomb, as Franchise of the Year for 2023. The Holcombs are shown with jockey Feargal Lynch, whom ZIPS sponsored at the 2023 Preakness Stakes.

Multi-Unit Maryland Operators Al and Millicent Holcomb Honored as Franchise of the Year

At its annual franchise meeting in late January, ZIPS Cleaners President/CEO Bob Barry highlighted the company’s many achievements over 2023: The national garment care chain added five locations, beat the prior year’s systemwide sales by 14%, successfully rolled out new services including in-store kiosks, 24/7 EZ Drop doors and DoorDash pickup and delivery, and deployed a more targeted marketing program based on intensive research and data analytics.

By far, the most celebrated component of the company’s operations were the system’s franchisees. Barry praised them for building back strength post-COVID by nimbly pivoting as needs shifted from higher demand for dry cleaning to increased call for casual wear, comforter, and commercial cleaning, then started tilting back as people resumed in-office work, formal gatherings, and other activities where fancier attire is the dress code.

Among those acknowledged for their dutiful dedication were multi-unit franchisees Al and Millicent Holcomb, who operate stores in Bel Air and Perry Hall, Md. ZIPS Bel Air opened in 2017 as a “full-service plant,” housing all the equipment necessary to provide all of ZIPS services on-site – dry cleaning, pressed laundry, Wash N Fold laundry, alterations, cleaning of comforters and other household items, and commercial business. The Perry Hall store followed in 2021 and functions as a “drop store,” a satellite location primarily serving to receive and return items that are sent to Bel Air to be processed. Drop stores follow the same pricing and turnaround schedule as their bigger siblings.

ZIPS’ Director of Operations and Technology, Kathleen Razmus, cited a laundry list of achievements and contributions to the brand in naming the Holcombs’ Bel Air store “Franchise of the Year”:

“We selected Al and Millicent for many reasons,” she explained, “the first being their engagement with and enthusiasm for the ZIPS brand. They follow ‘the ZIPS way’ and share ideas with the corporate team regularly – Al in operations and Millicent in marketing. They genuinely care about their own stores but also about the entire ZIPS system and brand. When we needed a franchisee to test a public locker site, Al volunteered. When we needed experienced franchisees to assist with our Marketing Sub-committee over the years, Millicent stepped up and her input has been invaluable. They also do a great job promoting their stores both through their own local efforts and by participating in corporate-led campaigns.”

That they consistently strive for excellence in operations and customer service was another reason why the Holcombs earned this year’s Franchise of the Year Award, Razmus added. She referred to a note penned by Lorie Webber, Operations Support Specialist at ZIPS, following a recent operations review visit to Bel Air:

“Just finished the operations review in Bel Air,” Webber wrote. “I am so refreshed! The pressing quality was excellent, with sweaters being beautifully folded in the retail method with a beautiful presentation. Customer service was excellent, and all the cashiers were talking to customers about the [24/7] EZ Drop program. I concur with whomever suggested this location receive the Franchise of the Year Award.”

“To be acknowledged as a model store really means a lot,” says Millicent, “especially to my husband, who has put his blood, sweat and tears into the stores to make them a success. This was a confirmation – truly an honor.”

Al and Millicent first came to ZIPS as customers, then jumped at the opportunity when they learned the company offered franchises. “When we moved to Maryland,” Millicent recalls, “my husband was looking for a dry cleaner and tried ZIPS. We had heard good things about them and were very impressed. So, when we started looking into becoming business owners and came across ZIPS at a franchise expo, Al said, ‘Hey I like that place! I didn’t know it was a franchise.’”

Like many of its most successful operators, the Holcombs brought extensive business background to their ZIPS franchise. Millicent is currently in her 12th year at PwC and presently serves in a full-time role as Purpose Marketing Director, producing vehicles to communicate the company’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and sustainability strategies. She previously held marketing roles at both Dow Jones and Avaya. She also holds a BS in Marketing from the University of Maryland and has completed courses in global marketing at other institutions. Al holds a BS in Business Management from Rutgers University and is a licensed real estate broker in both Maryland and New Jersey. In his previous career, Al worked as an Operations Manager at Verizon, overseeing territories in both the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. The couple also maintain a portfolio of investment properties in Baltimore and Bel Air.

As ZIPS rose to the top of their list as a potential business investment, Millicent and Al felt increasingly like it was the perfect fit for their skills and aspirations.

“Once we learned about the franchise opportunity, it really resonated with us. So, we jumped in,” Millicent says. “It’s a model that makes sense and a service that we felt people would always need. I like how the brand portrays itself and we both really appreciate the relationship we have with corporate. We’re not dictated to. We are individual owners but feel supported and heard as part of a bigger family. We’ve really enjoyed the ride so far.”

Al and Millicent divide and conquer when it comes to keeping things flowing smoothly. Al serves as general manager of the two stores, supported by a dedicated team of managers and front-of-house and back-of-house employees. Millicent provides HR and marketing support and joins Al in making management decisions.

“Company culture is very important to Al,” Millicent beams. “He genuinely cares for and fully engages with the staff. The other piece he really brings to the business is his operations background. That’s what he did in the corporate world before moving to ZIPS. He looks at every detail and every process and asks, ‘How can I make this better?’ Nothing gets by him. He was integral in getting us through COVID. He runs the stores very efficiently. He’s in every detail.”

While much of her work on ZIPS is recruiting, hiring, and marketing handled behind the scenes, Millicent says her staff looks to her like a mother hen when she’s on-site. “I think I complete the ‘family’ piece of the culture with the relationships I have with the staff and the role I play in providing guidance and support. This is especially emphasized when our daughter and our son both come and work at the stores. We are all engaged as a family unit.”

Recent Google reviews bear out the fact that the culture Al and Millicent have created in their stores permeates the business and promotes loyal, satisfied customers:

“Last night I stopped to pick up my dry cleaning. I arrived at 7:02 only to find that the store closed at 7:00. Not knowing when I could get back, this was very upsetting. However, a very nice young lady let me in to pick up my dry cleaning. This customer service is what makes customers want to come back,” one customer wrote.

“ZIPS in Bel Air, Md., always has the nicest people and the brightest smiles. Service is always friendly and on-time. I am NEVER disappointed!” declared another.

“Excellence in operations and customer service doesn’t just happen,” Razmus concluded her Annual Meeting tribute to the Holcombs by saying. “It must be driven from the top and it is very clear that Al and Millicent teach this and expect this from their team. Thank you to Al and Millicent and your entire team for being great representatives of the ZIPS brand.”

The Holcombs now are equally focused on making their existing stores even stronger and growing their ZIPS investment through new store openings and acquisitions.

“We’re definitely in growth mode,” Millicent says. “We are focused on making the footprint of our stores larger and are hopeful to expand into other opportunities within the ZIPS network very soon.”

ZIPS was launched in the early 2000s when eight of the Baltimore-Washington Metro Area’s premier dry cleaners banded together as a unified brand offering same-day service at a single low price. These founders combined more than 200 years of dry-cleaning experience and business expertise, allowing them to create a streamlined process designed for easy replication by owner-operators whether they are experienced independent dry cleaners or newcomers to the business. Today, there are nearly 70 ZIPS locations throughout the United States, with more than 100 slated to open in the next several years. Franchise opportunities are available in select markets throughout the United States. For more information, contact Director of Business Development Mike Waintraub at mwaintraub@321zips.com or (609) 468-7195.