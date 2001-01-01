 Strickland Brothers 10-Minute Oil Change Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:

Cash Investment: $250,000
Net Worth: $450,000
Franchise Fee: $54,900
Total Investment: $221,400 - $363,900

Available Markets:


Canada: AB, BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, ON, PE, PQ, SK, YT
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
Asia: IND

Quick lube automotive has astounding economic trends. It is a $8B industry with over $250M registered vehicle owners in the US. Our models, cultures and proprietary systems make us who we are. We are a family owned company. We treat our employees and franchisees as family. Our business model is proven, simple, and scalable.

Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change is now offering franchise opportunities for savvy investors to build on the success of our corporate locations and continue its' growth into markets Nationwide! Whether you are looking to be a single store operator or a multi-unit franchisee, we have Development options to help you meet your personal and professional goals.

Strickland's simple and flexible franchise requirements are appealing to both single store operators and multi-unit investors looking to grow throughout their markets.

Here are Reasons to Partner with Strickland:

  1. Recession resilient industry - good timing
  2. Very low build out costs vs. competitive models
  3. No automotive experience needed
  4. Simple, scalable business model
  5. Attractive EBITDA's
  6. World-Class support
  7. E-Learning and training
  8. Large $8 billion industry

Training

When you become a Strickland Brothers owner, you're more than a franchisee, you're family. Strickland shows its support through the following training and assistance.

  • Our inventory systems are second to none. Ordering, shelving, labeling, and even stocking are all handled for you. This enables you to focus on building your business and focusing on the customer.
  • E-Learning and training for you and your employees is provided through Strickland Brothers University.

Marketing

  • Best local advertising royalties in the industry
  • Online presence portals that are managed for you
  • New Customer Acquisition Campaign Assistance
  • Proven Customer Retention campaigns that are managed for you
  • Social media advertising specific for your location that is designed and promoted through targeted ads is also managed by our professional marketers.

Financial Support

  • Valvoline Products - A full line featuring nationally-recognized Valvoline Motor Oils with pre-negotiated pricing to ensure you get the best price possible.
  • New Development Support - Strickland Brothers provides resources to assist developers such as a new store prototype, and a support system to analyze competition and demographics to ensure that your site selection has every opportunity possible to experience success as quickly as possible.
  • Financial Assistance for existing quick lube owners -
    • Strickland Brothers will assist existing quick lube owners in converting their locations to Strickland Brothers locations with signage assistance, remodel assistance, and more! If you are already a quick lube owner, we would love to partner with you to change the culture and help to ensure your quick lube is as profitable as possible.

Ideal Candidates

As history shows, the top performing franchisees have experience in running a business.

Our robust training program and concentrated menu of services do not require any specialized automotive experience.

