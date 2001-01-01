Strickland Brothers 10-Minute Oil Change Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$250,000
|Net Worth:
|$450,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$54,900
|Total Investment:
|$221,400 - $363,900
Available Markets:
Canada: AB, BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, ON, PE, PQ, SK, YT
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
Asia: IND
|
Quick lube automotive has astounding economic trends. It is a $8B industry with over $250M registered vehicle owners in the US. Our models, cultures and proprietary systems make us who we are. We are a family owned company. We treat our employees and franchisees as family. Our business model is proven, simple, and scalable.
Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change is now offering franchise opportunities for savvy investors to build on the success of our corporate locations and continue its' growth into markets Nationwide! Whether you are looking to be a single store operator or a multi-unit franchisee, we have Development options to help you meet your personal and professional goals.
Strickland's simple and flexible franchise requirements are appealing to both single store operators and multi-unit investors looking to grow throughout their markets.
Here are Reasons to Partner with Strickland:
Training
When you become a Strickland Brothers owner, you're more than a franchisee, you're family. Strickland shows its support through the following training and assistance.
Marketing
Financial Support
Ideal Candidates
As history shows, the top performing franchisees have experience in running a business.
Our robust training program and concentrated menu of services do not require any specialized automotive experience.
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
