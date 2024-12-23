International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities for December
Each month we bring you a roundup of international franchise news. Here’s your December look at global franchise news, deals, and opportunities.
Canopy by Hilton Debuts in Japan with Opening of Osaka Umeda Hotel
Grand Hyatt Expands Global Presence with a Dozen Upcoming Openings
Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express Continue Rapid Expansion in Mexico
Pearl Vision Expands in Edmonton, Alberta Canada
Phenix Salon Suites Opens Fifth United Kingdom Location in Derby
Slim Chickens Opens First South Essex Location in Basildon
Studio Pilates International Celebrates Three Same-Day Openings Across Three Countries
TCBY Continues International Expansion Through Strategic Partnership in Qatar
Published: December 23rd, 2024
