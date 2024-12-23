 International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities for December

By: Kevin Behan | 176 Reads | 1 Shares

Each month we bring you a roundup of international franchise news. Here’s your December look at global franchise news, deals, and opportunities.

Canopy by Hilton Debuts in Japan with Opening of Osaka Umeda Hotel

Grand Hyatt Expands Global Presence with a Dozen Upcoming Openings

Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express Continue Rapid Expansion in Mexico

Pearl Vision Expands in Edmonton, Alberta Canada

Phenix Salon Suites Opens Fifth United Kingdom Location in Derby

Slim Chickens Opens First South Essex Location in Basildon

Studio Pilates International Celebrates Three Same-Day Openings Across Three Countries

TCBY Continues International Expansion Through Strategic Partnership in Qatar

Published: December 23rd, 2024

