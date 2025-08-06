 Global Franchising News from International Trade Expert Bill Edwards, August 2025

By: Kevin Behan | 724 Reads | 1 Shares

We’ve selected highlights from Bill Edwards’ biweekly Global Business Newsletter (#140, August 5, 2025). The newsletter covers international franchise development, global employment issues, international travel, and updates on business trends in many countries. For the complete newsletter, including in-depth country reports, charts, graphs, international company news, and economic trends and statistics, go here. Previous issues are available as well.

The World’s 50 Most Valuable Private Companies in 2025

Trump’s New Tariffs Will Hit These Major Trading Partners

Survey: 86 Percent of (U.S.) Consumers Express Concerns About Tariffs

Global Trade Dominance: U.S., EU or China (2000 vs. 2024)

The Consumption Conundrum Dividing China’s Economists

Brand Global News Section: Marco’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Reborn Coffee, Starbucks, and Wendy’s

Edwards Global Services (EGS) monitors 30+ countries, 40+ international information sources, and 6 business sectors daily to keep up with international franchise news. The company’s Global Team on the ground covers 43 countries and provides updates about what is happening in their specific countries. Visit the EGS website here.

Published: August 6th, 2025

