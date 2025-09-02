Advice for Your Franchise: 10 Best Practices for Working with Brokers

Is your franchise eager to attract the right new franchisees? Are you contemplating expanding your brand presence in new parts of the country or the world?

If so, I would urge you to consider establishing a robust and effective relationship with franchise brokers. But what are they, what do they do, and is working with them right for you?

Here are some best practices to follow to cultivate successful partnerships with franchise brokers and use them to build your enterprise. The goal of these practices is to ensure mutual benefit and sustained success.

Understand the role and value of franchise brokers

Franchise brokers act as intermediaries, connecting franchisors with potential franchisees. Their role can significantly influence the growth trajectory of a franchise system. Franchise brokers specialize in identifying and vetting potential franchisees, leveraging their networks and expertise to match candidates with appropriate franchise opportunities like yours. They provide valuable insights into market trends and candidate qualifications and can expedite the recruitment process. Select brokers aligned with your brand values

Not all brokers will be suitable for every franchise system. It’s crucial to partner with those who understand and resonate with your brand’s mission, values, and culture. This alignment ensures that the candidates they introduce are more likely to be a good fit. During interviews, look for brokers who demonstrate not only experience but also curiosity—those who ask great questions and show genuine interest. Establish clear communication channels

Open and transparent communication is the cornerstone of any successful partnership. Set clear expectations regarding roles, responsibilities, and processes from the outset. Encourage a two-way dialogue. Brokers in the field can offer powerful insights into candidate perceptions and market trends if you are open to hearing them. Provide comprehensive training and resources

Equip your brokers with the necessary tools and knowledge to represent your brand effectively. This includes detailed information about your franchise system, value proposition, support structures, and ideal candidate profiles. Consider involving brokers in shaping these materials. Foster mutual respect and collaboration

View your relationship with brokers as a partnership rather than a transactional arrangement. Acknowledge their expertise and the value they bring to your development efforts. Partnerships are rooted in shared goals and mutual respect. Invite brokers to collaborate on strategies, not just execute them. Implement transparent compensation structures

Clearly define and communicate the commission structures, payment terms, and any performance incentives. Transparency prevents misunderstandings and builds trust. Leverage technology for efficient collaboration

Utilize CRM systems to streamline interactions, track candidate progress, and maintain organized records. Shared tools increase efficiency and support open information sharing. Regularly evaluate and provide feedback

Establish metrics to assess the effectiveness of your broker relationships and provide constructive feedback. Similarly, invite brokers to share their thoughts on how your franchise can better support them. Ensure legal and ethical compliance

Ensure that all interactions and agreements with brokers comply with relevant franchise laws and ethical standards. Accurate representation of your franchise opportunity is not only legal, but also an expression of respect and transparency. Build long-term relationships

Aim to cultivate long-term relationships with brokers rather than seeking short-term gains. A stable, ongoing partnership allows brokers to develop a deep understanding of your brand and consistently identify strong candidates.

A well-structured and collaborative relationship with franchise brokers can significantly enhance your franchise development efforts. By combining best practices with the philosophy of Ingaged Leadership—authentic involvement, active listening, and shared purpose—you can build partnerships that drive real growth and mutual success.

Evan Hackel is CEO of Ingage Consulting and Delta Payment Systems and an advisor to Tortal Training. He is a thought leader in the fields of leadership and success and an author, speaker, and entrepreneur who has been instrumental in launching more than 20 businesses and has managed a portfolio of brands with system-wide sales topping $5 billion. He is the creator of Ingaged Leadership and author of Ingaging Leadership Meets the Younger Generation. Reach him at [email protected], 781-820-7609, or www.evanhackel.com.