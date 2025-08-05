Why Brand Identity is the Secret Sauce to Restaurant Franchise Growth

In the ever-evolving world of dining, change feels constant. As new concepts and trends compete for the spotlight, restaurant brands might feel pressured to make drastic shifts to capture the interest of new franchisees while energizing existing ones. However, the most powerful driver of franchise growth isn’t always about reinventing the wheel. It’s often right in front of you: your brand identity.

Know where you came from

It may be tempting to want to drop everything to jump on the latest trend, but that must be done with care. In my previous experience in the ice cream industry, I can recall a certain craze where many brands shifted their focus to variety and customization.

I realized in that moment, we had to refocus and remember who we are. To pose it as a question, when your brand opened its doors for the first time, what did your guests know and love you for? Was it the outstanding quality of food, or the genuine service where every guest left feeling like a part of the family? Find that focus and don’t lose sight of it, because building and maintaining a core group of guests is something future and current franchisees depend on.

Guest experience is the real differentiator

When it comes to the guests, they don’t care about your ownership structure. They care about how it makes them feel. That means food quality, convenience, and hospitality should always be the north star for your franchise system.

If your brand has always maintained a clear focus on making sure every guest leaves with a smile, that’s the gift that keeps on giving. For existing franchisees, that helps increase returning guest counts and simplifies the job for operators. For new and potential franchisees, it builds a reputation of excellence for your brand and becomes an attractive opportunity to become part of your legacy.

Listen to guests and staff

You’ve focused on the guest experience, and you know where you came from. Next is to listen. Your guests and team members are valuable sources of information, and there’s a wealth of it to explore. Guests’ personal stories and anecdotes are paramount in learning who your brand is and what it means to them. For team members, many of them are the face of your brand and have inspiring and touching stories to tell about what their position means to them. Listen to their feedback and rely on their expertise to champion your brand.

There are multiple ways to tap into that stream of feedback, from social listening tools to simple conversations in the dining room. If you’re willing to listen, you will learn quickly where you should evolve and what you should never change.

Advice for emerging concepts

As you move forward, other concepts will inevitably emerge. You may be one of these new concepts, and that means you’re starting from square one. You may not have the legacy behind you, but you have limitless potential and are free from the constraints that come with it. This gives you the unique opportunity to shape your brand’s identity and define it from the ground up.

Mistakes are bound to happen along the way, and that’s okay. Many legacy brands have faced similar challenges, and you can learn from their experience. My advice is to seek out seasoned franchise mentors. Leverage their insights by engaging in networking opportunities and attending industry events. By doing so, you can build a smarter, stronger foundation right from the start.

The power of profitability

Ultimately, a strong brand identity is the cornerstone of franchisee profitability. If you stay true to your core values and build a model that works, franchisees will follow your lead. When the guest experience is seamless and the numbers make sense, you’ve unlocked a formula that’s built to last. Putting it simply, the sweet spot is where franchisees and franchisors are heard.

George McAllan is the chief growth officer for Sonny’s BBQ.