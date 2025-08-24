Challenge the Pros: Kelly Tope on Developing The Discovery Day Process

How did you develop your discovery day process, and what are its key elements?

Kelly Tope

Chief Development Officer

FullSpeed Automotive

Discovery days are like test-driving a business: You get to kick the tires before making a major investment. They are a valuable part of the franchise-buying process and offer a range of benefits for both potential franchisees and franchisors. Our discovery days are designed to provide an in-depth look at our franchise system and help determine whether this is a good match.

One of the biggest advantages of attending our discovery day, which we offer once a month, is the opportunity to meet the franchise team that will provide valuable ongoing support needed to navigate the steps to opening day. These interactions help build trust and give candidates a sense of who they’ll be working with. The process of starting a business can feel overwhelming. We believe being able to meet the people behind our brands helps remove some of the uncertainty, making it easier to picture what a partnership would look like if they decided to join our franchise family. Candidates can observe what makes our brands successful and ask detailed questions about finding a site, design/construction, initial training, and marketing support. This helps them make a fully informed decision, reducing the risk of surprises down the road.

Franchise discovery days also give potential franchisees the chance to evaluate the culture and values of our company. Is it a collaborative environment? Do we prioritize franchisee support and innovation? These are things that can be difficult to gauge through emails or phone calls alone. In addition, partnering with the right franchise candidates is a key step in protecting the integrity of our brands. Our discovery day provides a powerful educational opportunity to observe how the candidate interacts with our support team and to confirm that they share our vision and commitment.

In short, discovery days are mutually beneficial. They promote transparency, build relationships, and help both parties make confident, informed decisions. For any serious franchise candidate, attending our discovery day is a crucial step in determining whether our opportunities are the right ones for them.