Challenge the Pros: Jeff Sturgis on Attracting the Most Promising Prospects

"How do you appeal to and attract the most promising prospects?"

Jeff Sturgis

Chief Development Officer

Another Broken Egg Cafe

At Another Broken Egg Cafe, we typically see three types of franchise prospects who ultimately become franchisees:

The experienced multi-unit operator with one or more units in one or more concepts who is looking to diversify their portfolio and recognizes the opportunity in the daytime-only dining segment The experienced, nonfranchised business owner with a proven track record of success in those various enterprises attracted to us through their familiarity with our proven business opportunity. The local owner-operator in a small market with strong ties to the community and the intention and commitment to be active in their business

Knowing all of this, our approach to attracting these prospects varies more than the approach to appealing to them. From an appeal standpoint, we focus on several key things, including our strong AUVs and economic model, the daytime-only, one-shift operations, and the unique positioning of the brand within the daytime-only segment.

Prospects also appreciate the strength and experience of our leadership and support team, our commitment to building a successful franchise model for our franchisees, and our ability to be a place of local community pride and connections as well as the restaurant of choice in a market. We are intentional in providing a transparent, open, and thorough path to understanding the franchise opportunity, the brand, our culture, and the brand's future. Our willingness to be honest in what we look for in a franchisee is an important part of the overall appeal. We also listen to what a prospective franchisee looks for in a brand.

As to how we attract our target prospects, we communicate with potential prospects directly and through public relations, utilizing storytelling around the brand, our franchisees, our food, and our culture. We also actively engage with the restaurant and franchise media channels. Many of our prospective franchisees are intentional in their research into the restaurant industry and the daytime segment in particular, so we want to be present and part of the conversation when they gather their information.

Commonly, candidates tell us that their research shows the growth and progress of the brand, the efforts we put into creating a great guest experience, and the great franchisee experience we provide. Finally, due to our 100-plus locations and the growth in new units over the past couple of years, the cafes themselves are a big source of attraction to the franchise opportunity.