Challenge the Pros: Gerardo Flores on Developing The Discovery Day Process

How did you develop your discovery day process, and what are its key elements?

Gerardo Flores

Chief Development Officer

Marco’s Pizza

At Marco’s Pizza, our discovery day process has been intentionally developed to reflect the values that drive our brand: transparency, collaboration, and a commitment to responsible franchising. We view this milestone as more than a final step in the sales process. It’s a critical moment of mutual evaluation that allows both parties to confirm alignment and build trust.

Our approach was shaped by years of refining best practices and listening closely to franchisees about what helped them feel informed and confident in their decisions. With that in mind, discovery day at Marco’s is designed to be immersive, educational, and personal. We’re not just showcasing our system; we’re inviting candidates into our culture.

We kick off the day with a video from franchisees explaining why they chose to invest in Marco’s Pizza and their growth journeys. Candidates then hear from key members of our experienced leadership team. From operations and marketing to development and training, each department shares insight into how we support our franchisees. This cross-functional exposure gives candidates a 360-degree view of the infrastructure that fuels their potential success.

We also dedicate time to reviewing our brand story, vision for growth, and commitment to operational excellence. It’s important that candidates understand what we do and why we do it. Culture is a core part of that conversation. We emphasize that Marco’s isn’t just a pizza business; it’s a people business built on quality, community, and “Hospitality Always.”

Perhaps most importantly, discovery day is designed to be a two-way street. We encourage candidates to ask the tough questions, voice concerns, and engage in meaningful dialogue. This ensures that by the time both sides are ready to move forward, there is a strong foundation of clarity and mutual respect. We’re not looking to sell a franchise; we’re looking to foster responsible growth with partners who share our vision.

By the end of discovery day, our goal is for candidates to walk away feeling informed, inspired, and confident in their potential future with Marco’s Pizza. And for us, it’s an opportunity to validate that this is the right fit for them and our brand. It’s how we ensure that each new franchisee enters our system not just with excitement, but with alignment and the support needed to thrive.