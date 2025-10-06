 Tech and Data Are Shaping the Future of CX

By: Kevin Behan | 720 Reads | 1 Shares
Featured in: Franchise Update Magazine: Issue 3, 2025

At the 2025 Franchise Customer Experience Conference (FCXC), a breakout session titled “Transforming CX Through Technology and Data” spotlighted how franchise leaders are leveraging smart tools, metrics, and AI to improve customer experiences and drive business growth. Moderated discussions revealed a consistent theme: Technology must support—not replace—human connection, and data must drive every decision.

Ryan Aschauer, CIO of Floor Coverings International, shared how gathering Net Promoter Score (NPS) data from both buyers and nonbuyers helped refine the sales process. The brand’s in-home estimate software enables franchisees to offer real-time pricing during visits, improving close rates significantly.

Doug Flaig, CEO of Stratus Building Solutions, addressed inefficiencies caused by fragmented CRMs. Standardizing with HubSpot and tools like PandaDoc, his team shortened proposal times and increased conversion. For Flaig, the key metric is speed. He said proposals can now be signed digitally from a parking lot.

David McDougall, franchising veteran with We Sell Restaurants, highlighted how managing both buyers and sellers requires integrated tools like HubSpot and the brand’s custom CRM, The BOSS. He introduced AI-powered voice clone videos to humanize listings, boosting engagement.

Barb Moran-Goodrich, CEO of Moran Family of Brands, uses tech to streamline across multiple automotive brands from centralized review monitoring with SOCi to piloting AI that analyzes sales calls for training. She noted challenges like “AI hallucinations,” but sees long-term coaching potential.

Panelists agreed that outdated tech creates risks. Flaig warned against reliance on single developers, and Moran-Goodrich says her team abandoned a costly proprietary POS system to move forward.

To fund new tech, panelists stressed ROI transparency and collaborative planning. Franchisee buy-in is essential, and it’s achieved through beta testing, phased rollouts, and communication.

The takeaway: Ultimately, the future of franchise CX is collaborative, data driven, and constantly evolving. Tech must delight, not just serve.

Published: October 6th, 2025

Franchise Update Magazine: Issue 3, 2025
