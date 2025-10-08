From Personal Experience to Purpose: How the Khans Found Their Calling in Senior Care

Finding the right care for a loved one isn’t easy. It’s a journey filled with emotion, uncertainty, and the hope that someone out there truly understands what your family is going through. For Anastasia and Zafeer Khan, that understanding comes from lived experience.

Anastasia grew up watching her father care for others, only to later witness him needing support himself. Around the same time, Zafeer’s aunt began showing signs of Alzheimer’s, and their family faced the daunting task of navigating care options. These moments weren’t just challenging—they were eye-opening. The Khans realized just how many families are struggling to find compassionate, reliable care. And they wanted to help.

With a background in banking, engineering, and now IT (she’s currently pursuing her master’s in Information Technology Management), Anastasia brings a wealth of professional experience to the table. Zafeer, always community-minded, shared her vision. Together, they saw senior care not just as a business opportunity, but as a mission.

On July 17, 2025, their dream became reality when they opened their Right at Home franchise, serving Mountain View, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, and North San Jose. Their goal? To build a strong foundation that will eventually expand into specialized medical care.

“We’ve been through this ourselves,” Anastasia says. “We know how hard it is to find someone you can trust. That’s why we’re here—to be that trusted support for other families.”

Why Franchising Made Sense

Starting a business from scratch is no small feat. There’s marketing, legal paperwork, documentation, and a thousand other details to manage. For the Khans, franchising offered a way to skip the guesswork and tap into a proven system.

“Right at Home has been incredibly supportive,” Anastasia shares. “We can reach out to our coach anytime—day or night—and she’s always there for us. That kind of support makes all the difference.”

Choosing the Right Brand

The Khans didn’t jump into franchising blindly. They did their homework, spoke with multiple companies, and asked tough questions. But one brand stood out.

“Right at Home was transparent from the start,” Anastasia recalls. “They gave us resources, connected us with other franchisees, and didn’t shy away from our questions. That openness really mattered.”

She also appreciated the brand’s attention to detail—especially when it came to documentation and compliance. “Their website has everything: study materials, templates, HIPAA guidelines. It’s all there, and it’s incredibly helpful.”

Looking Ahead

The Khans are just getting started. Their next goal is to expand their territory and obtain a license for specialized medical care within the next year. It’s an ambitious plan, but one they’re ready to tackle head-on.

“We’re excited to be open and working with Right at Home,” Anastasia says. “We’re ready to make a difference.”

Advice for Aspiring Franchisees

Anastasia’s advice for others considering franchising? Do your research. Compare brands. Ask questions. And most importantly, choose a company that offers real support.

“If you’re thinking about it, take the time to find the right fit. It’s worth it.”

If you’re inspired by the Khans’ story and want to explore how you could own your own business while making a difference in your community, visit rightathomefranchise.com/.