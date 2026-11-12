Veterans Day Spotlight with Two Maids Multi-Unit Franchisee Brian Stahl

Name: Brian Stahl

Title: Multi-unit franchisee

Brands: Two Maids

Units: 3

Years in franchising: 7

Military experience: Retired U.S. Air Force Colonel with 29 years of active duty and reserve military service

Why is franchising a good option for someone like yourself who previously served in the military?

In my experience, military service taught me how to lead people, follow a proven process, measure results, and adapt when things do not go according to plan. Coincidentally, these are also essential skills in franchising. For example, a good franchise gives veterans an established operating framework while still requiring the owner to build a team, make decisions, and be accountable for performance. That combination of structure and personal responsibility is a natural fit for many military leaders like me.

How did you choose the sector and brand you did?

My background is in engineering, construction, and operations, so I approached franchise ownership as a business decision rather than simply choosing an industry I already knew. Residential cleaning appealed to me because it provides a practical, necessary service, without the inventory requirements of many retail businesses. Specifically, Two Maids offered an established brand and operating model that I could build around while continuing my professional career.

What are some of the skills you learned in the military that best translate to franchise ownership?

The skills that come to mind are leadership, developing people, disciplined execution, and knowing how to delegate. In the Air Force, you learn to set clear expectations, establish standards, trust your team, and verify results. You also learn that a mission succeeds because people understand their roles and work together, and not because the commander personally does every task. That lesson is especially valuable as a multi-unit franchisee.

What are the advantages of choosing a service brand?

A service business is built around relationships, reliability, and the quality of the customer experience. You do not need to carry a large inventory, and satisfied customers can generate repeat business and referrals. Residential cleaning also meets an ongoing need. The challenge, of course, is that your people deliver the product every day, so hiring, training, and retaining good employees are critical.

What are some keys to operating multiple franchises at the same time?

The biggest concept to grapple with as a multi-unit owner is that you cannot be the day-to-day decision-maker for every location. As a multi-unit owner who is not involved in daily cleaning operations, I focus on having capable local leaders, clear operating standards, and consistent measures of performance. You must give managers the authority to run their businesses while maintaining accountability for customer service, staffing, and financial results. Communication and a strong team matter far more than trying to control every detail from a distance.

What are some of the top ways in which you have been able to market and promote your business?

Two Maids manages our digital advertising through Google and Facebook, but I work closely with the franchise's marketing department on where and how we invest those dollars. We evaluate the opportunities within each of our territories, focus spending on the areas with the strongest revenue potential, and adjust both the overall marketing budget and the allocation between Google and Facebook. This allows us to benefit from the franchise's marketing expertise while tailoring our investment to the economics of each local market. Ultimately, the goal is not simply to generate leads, but to attract the right customers and build profitable, long-term relationships.

What would you tell others who are transitioning from the military to a civilian career and are considering franchise ownership?

Treat franchising as a serious business investment, not a guaranteed path to success or a passive source of income. Do your homework on the economics, talk to existing franchisees, and understand the demands of recruiting and keeping a great team. Choose a business that fits your strengths and the amount of time you are prepared to devote to it. Veterans often bring strong leadership and execution skills, but they still need to learn the industry, listen to experienced operators, and be willing to adapt.