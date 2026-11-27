For many successful franchise owners, it makes sense to open a second or even third location because of the strong foundation they have in place. This means they have established a strong brand and operational system and gained ownership experience. But expanding a franchise comes with financial issues that are easily overlooked.

The worst mistake a franchise owner can make when planning to expand is to think that their financial success in the first location will carry through to the next one. Opening a new franchise needs more than just enough money for startup costs.

The true cost goes beyond the initial investment

When embarking on an expansion program, franchise owners usually start by looking at the fees for the franchise, purchase of equipment, building costs, and cost of real estate. Although these are very substantial sums of money, they form just a portion of the total financial outlay.

There will be other costs such as the hiring and training of staff, insurance, computer software and hardware, marketing, and stock. There could be cost overruns because of building delays, permits, and unanticipated improvements prior to opening the business. Franchisees should create an expansion budget with contingency money in addition to the initial cost estimate of the franchisor.

Working capital can determine early success

It is unlikely that a new franchise location will immediately begin earning at its maximum potential. While operating a well-known brand might help, it still takes some time to build a client list and generate a profit.

Meanwhile, owners must pay their bills like wages, rent, utilities, and royalties regardless of initial profit results. That makes a crucial difference between sufficient money to start a business and sufficient money to make it profitable. It is wise to prepare realistic cash flow forecasts, taking into consideration possible delays in sales, seasonal changes, and other unforeseen operating costs.

Expansion can affect existing locations

One factor that tends to be ignored is how expansion will affect the financial stability of the existing business. The opening of a second unit might mean that an owner takes their focus and financial resources off the original location. In case this new location does not perform well, the first location may experience even more strain due to its need to support it. The owners need to assess how well they can manage their current location without being involved all the time.

Match financing to the investment

However, the structure of financing for expansion is just as critical as the amount borrowed. When investing in long-term assets such as commercial real estate or major construction of facilities, it is best to choose a financing arrangement in which repayments are made over a proper period of time. Financing of equipment would suit better in cases of machinery and technology, among others, while a business line of credit could work in some short-term cases.

Financing by both SBA and conventional methods can work in some eligible cases of franchising businesses and their expansion projects. Business owners need to assess repayment obligations and not use short-term financing for investments whose return period could extend for years.

Growth should be measured by financial performance

Expansion doesn't always mean success. Even as revenue grows, rising operating costs can eat into profits. Before opening additional locations, franchisees should evaluate the financial performance of their existing units and the return on their invested capital. Ultimately, expansion decisions should be driven by profitability, not simply the desire to add more locations.

Building a stronger foundation for growth

Successful franchise expansion requires balancing opportunity with financial discipline. Owners who anticipate hidden expenses, maintain adequate liquidity, and structure financing around realistic operating expectations are better positioned to manage the challenges of growth. Ultimately, the goal should not simply be to operate more locations. It should be to build a financially resilient franchise business capable of supporting long-term growth.

Christopher Cornella is VP of business development with US Professional Funding and US Medical Funding.