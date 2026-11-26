Every franchisee knows the pitch: you buy into a proven system so you don’t have to build from scratch. I learned what it really means after the business I had spent years building was lost in a single day. Twenty-five years after September 11, 2001, I run franchise businesses from the 85th floor of One World Trade Center. I’m convinced franchising is one of the most reliable ways back for an owner who has lost everything.

That Tuesday morning, I was on the 18th floor of the World Trade Center South Tower, getting ready for a phone call, when the first plane hit the North Tower. Our building looked untouched, but one of my employees said we should leave, and I listened. The walk down took about 16 minutes. We had just reached the concourse when the second plane struck. With the island sealed off, I walked uptown for an hour and a half. I didn’t get home to my wife and four kids in New Jersey until nearly midnight. A close friend of mine did not make it out that day.

My printing and graphics company had about 30 employees, and it was doing wonderfully at 8:45 that morning. An hour later, it no longer existed. Before the attacks, I had a buyer lined up at $3.2 million. Afterward, sales that had run about $4 million a year fell to roughly $650,000. You feel very alone when you believe the only option left is to work yourself to the bone and still go under.

Franchising changed that. In 2003, I took a leap of faith and bought the Cartridge World master franchise for New Jersey. No Cartridge World store had opened in the United States at that point. However, I had a proven system and people to call when I had questions. We developed 28 locations in the first four years. I went on to add master franchises in 10 states and built the network to 80 locations, the largest master franchisee in the Cartridge World system. After losing a business I had built from nothing, that difference meant everything.

The same model worked again with Liberty Tax. In 2011, I took over 18 locations, grew them to 42, and brought in about $4 million in revenue, then sold at a profit in 2014. Fastsigns came next in 2017. Today I’m the area developer for all five New York City boroughs, and we’ve grown to 10 locations, up from the two the territory had for 35 years. Two of our 10 centers now exceed the brand’s Item 19 average of more than $1 million in annual revenue. Most operators take around four years to reach that mark.

In 2019, I also bought into First Choice Business Brokers. As a certified exit planning advisor, I now spend my days helping owners plan the ending I never got to experience.

When One World Trade Center began leasing to small businesses in 2015, I signed as quickly as I could. I’m told I’m the only original small-business tenant from the old World Trade Center to return to the site. When my Fastsigns owners come in for a full-day meeting, they’re excited about the agenda, and just as excited to be on the 85th floor. That building gave me back an anchor I went without for a long time.

So what would I tell other franchisees about my experience 25 years later?

First, a proven system is not a step down. When you’ve lost everything, it’s the fastest and most survivable way back.

Second, plan your exit while things are good. You don’t want to get hit in the head with a 2x4. Sell on the way up, not on the way down, and start preparing about two years before you want to sell.

Finally, expect another setback. We've been through 9/11, the financial crisis, and Covid. Another big event will likely come. The owners who come through it are the ones with a plan and the resilience to get up and go to work the next day.

I’ve been up, down, and sideways in business. Franchising showed me you can rebuild more than once, and that each time, you get to decide what you’re building toward.

Gregory Carafello is the principal broker of First Choice Business Brokers New York Metro and the Fastsigns area developer for New York City.