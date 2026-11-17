The Coalition to Save Local Businesses (CSLB), a coalition of small business owners, franchise brands, and industry groups, announced a six-figure digital campaign urging Congress to pass the American Franchise Act (AFA) during the lame-duck legislative session. The legislation would provide long-term certainty to America's hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and their millions of employees after a decade of regulatory whiplash.

"With the campaign season behind us, small business owners are counting on Congress to finish the job and pass the American Franchise Act," said Erica Farage, senior advisor to the Coalition to Save Local Businesses. "Incredible progress has been made in the 119th Congress, including bipartisan introductions of the American Franchise Act in both chambers and a favorable report from a key committee in the House.

"Last week, voters made clear that the economy is their top priority. Franchises offer competitive pay and keep prices affordable for quality goods and services, and the American Franchise Act would let them continue doing both well into the future. With more legal uncertainty on the horizon, small businesses can't afford to wait. Delivering regulatory certainty for the nation's 832,000 franchise businesses is a direct way to answer that concern, and legislation is the only way to preserve it for the long term.

"Ending the costly joint-employer uncertainty will incentivize hiring, business ownership opportunities, and growth on Main Streets across the country. Our coalition will continue working with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to prioritize getting this critical legislation across the finish line before the end of the year," Farage concluded.

Introduced in September 2025 by U.S. Reps. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., and Don Davis, D-N.C., the AFA would codify the joint-employer standard as requiring direct control of narrowly defined essential terms and conditions of employment, applying only to the franchisor-franchisee relationship and no joint-employer determinations outside of franchising. The legislation now has 158 bipartisan cosponsors in the U.S. House of Representatives, was endorsed by the White House, and enjoys the support of more than 100 national and state business groups, including the Coalition of Franchisee Associations (CFA) representing the voice of thousands of independent franchisee owners across the nation.

The National Taxpayers Union also sent a letter joined by 20 bipartisan third-party groups echoing the calls for Congress to prioritize the legislation before year's end, saying, "At a time when so many Americans are concerned about affordability, it's more important than ever that franchise businesses be protected from Washington overreach."

Last month, the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity (FREOPP) released this: "Franchising is a ladder of opportunity, especially for people without capital or connections. Clear rules protect the franchisees and workers who climb it. The American Franchise Act deserves to pass."

Including programmatic display ads, CTV, and Meta and Truth Social targeting, the campaign intentionally reaches both Democratic and Republican lawmakers, as well as the White House, in keeping with the bipartisan composition of the legislation.