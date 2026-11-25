When a family member steps back from running operations, every regional leader who relied on that person needs to know who will make the decisions next. Before you agree to the change, decide how much of that work you will take back yourself.

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What Does the Regional Director Stop Doing?

Before expanding the director's assignment, decide who takes over the responsibilities being left behind. Keeping the same regional workload while adding portfolio-wide decisions reduces the time available for field visits and general manager coaching.

For the planned opening, give the director a defined decision to manage. Assess the readiness of the person covering the existing location and establish how long the experienced manager will support the opening. Specify the spending limits and circumstances that require owner approval.

The daughter's training role supplies evidence about manager readiness. The operating leader makes the staffing assignment within the agreed authority. If each gives separate instructions to the regions, the handoff remains unresolved.

If the family's succession plans assumed the daughter would eventually lead operations, revisit that assumption. The regional director's expanded assignment provides a way to evaluate another leadership candidate through actual decisions. Success in one region alone does not establish readiness to balance the needs of the entire group.

You can retain selected decisions while developing that capability. Be explicit about which ones you want to keep, so the new leader knows where to act and where to involve you.

What Happens to Pay and Ownership Expectations?

Ask what the family member believes the role change means for income and future ownership. A discussion about duties becomes difficult when one person is evaluating a job and the other is hearing a judgment about their place in the family business.

In the running example, the training position needs compensation tied to its responsibilities. If earlier ownership discussions depended on the daughter eventually leading the group, that expectation needs a separate conversation. A new title leaves the underlying assumption unresolved.

Your attorney's and CPA's work on ownership rights, compensation, and tax treatment provides essential guidance. Give them the intended operating arrangement, including replacement leadership costs and any revised family expectations so that the documents and financial decisions support how the group will actually run.

A succession planner helps connect those decisions to leadership readiness and the owner's future role. For this group, that means examining whether the director has enough support to lead operations while the daughter develops managers and whether the ownership plan reflects the roles the family has agreed to.

Check the commitments affected by the change:

Have counsel review the relevant franchise agreements for leadership qualifications and any applicable approval or notice requirements. Review each affected brand's agreement.

Ask the lender whether the revised leadership arrangement affects financing commitments, including those supporting the planned opening.

Resolve these questions before announcing terms the family or management team will treat as settled.

Who Do General Managers Call on Day One?

Give regional leaders and general managers the same explanation of the new arrangement. Name who approves manager transfers, who handles training, and who responds to each franchisor. Personal reasons for the family member's change can remain private.

For the opening, the director communicates the staffing assignment to both affected regions. The daughter coordinates the agreed training. If a general manager calls her to challenge the transfer, she directs the request to the director, keeping the staffing decision with the person responsible for it.

Your response matters just as much. Reversing the director's routine decisions through private family conversations gives managers a reason to keep using the old route. The director then carries the title while the family continues to exercise the authority.

If you choose to handle certain issues during the handoff, state which ones and when that arrangement will be reviewed. This keeps temporary coverage from becoming an unspoken permanent assignment.

How Do You Know the New Roles Work?

Set a review date that allows the revised roles to be tested through normal operating demands. For the manager transfer, review both locations. An opening that receives the support it needs while the existing unit loses management coverage reveals a gap in the decision.

Check the director's original region as well. Missed field visits show where the expanded assignment is consuming time. Evaluate the daughter's training work by whether managers are prepared for the responsibilities the group needs them to carry.

If calls still return to her, trace the reason. A missing approval limit requires a different correction from a director who lacks the information to decide.

The revised arrangement should give the family member a workable role and the group dependable operating leadership. Review the responsibilities still reaching your desk and decide which you intend to retain. Assign the rest to leaders with the capacity and authority to carry them.

Key Takeaways

Map the decisions that route through the family member before changing the role. Include approvals already being handled informally by others.

An expanded regional director assignment needs capacity behind it. Name the work that moves off that person's plate.

Define which decisions the new operating leader makes without your approval and how the family member contributes without giving competing instructions.

General managers need a clear contact for each type of decision from the first day of the change.

Review coverage across regions. A successful opening should not conceal missed responsibilities at existing locations.

Pressure test one decision before you announce the change: Follow the manager transfer from the existing location to the new opening. Establish who approves it, who prepares the replacement, and what still comes back to you. Resolve the gaps before committing to the revised roles.

Kendall Rawls with Rawls Succession Planners partners with multi-unit franchise owners at a board level to help ensure growth does not create hidden risk. We focus on reducing dependency, strengthening leadership capacity, and making sure complexity doesn't quietly limit future options. To pressure-test where your organization still relies on you, and where it no longer should, contact us to arrange a private consultation. Visit seekingsuccession.com or email.