Building Rapport: Making prospects feel valued, understood, and connected

“Most people do not listen with the intent to understand; they listen with the intent to reply.”—Stephen R. Covey.

“Effective communication is 20% what you know and 80% how you feel about what you know.”—Jim Rohn.

Those two quotes highlight the importance of active listening in communication. They emphasize that the emotional aspect of communication, such as making someone feel heard and understood through paraphrasing, is crucial in building rapport and trust.

In the world of franchising, selling to a franchisee is not just about presenting a business model. It’s about building relationships, fostering trust, and ensuring that the potential franchisee feels heard and understood. One powerful tool in achieving this is paraphrasing.

What is it?

Paraphrasing is the act of using your own words to rephrase or restate what someone has said. It’s a key communication skill that helps ensure clarity, prevents misunderstandings, and demonstrates active listening.

When done correctly, paraphrasing can make the speaker feel valued and understood, fostering a deep connection. When you master paraphrasing, you will discover that it:

Builds trust. When potential franchisees feel that their concerns and ideas are being accurately understood, it builds trust in the franchisor-franchisee relationship.

Ensures understanding. Paraphrasing helps the franchisor confirm that they have correctly understood the potential franchisee’s points, reducing the chances of miscommunication.

Encourages open dialogue. By paraphrasing, franchisors can encourage potential franchisees to share more about their thoughts and concerns, leading to more productive discussions.

Resolves conflicts. In situations where there might be disagreements, paraphrasing can help de-escalate tensions by showing that both parties are working toward mutual understanding.

Be effective

Active listening plays an important role in effective paraphrasing, so pay close attention to what the potential franchisee is saying without interrupting. Here are some other tips:

Rephrase. Use your own words to restate their message. This might involve breaking down complex ideas into simpler terms or summarizing their main points.

Check for understanding. After paraphrasing, ask the potential franchisee if you’ve understood them correctly. This invites them to clarify any points if necessary.

Avoid parroting. Simply repeating what the speaker said word for word is not paraphrasing. The goal is to show that you’ve internalized and understood their message.

Use nonverbal cues. Nodding, maintaining eye contact, and using appropriate facial expressions can reinforce that you’re actively engaged in the conversation.

An example

Imagine a potential franchisee, John, expressing concerns about the level of support he will receive if he comes on board. The franchisor listens attentively and paraphrases, “I hear that you’re worried about receiving adequate support, especially in the early stages of your franchise journey.” John feels heard and clarifies further, leading to a productive conversation, so the franchisor can address his concerns and build trust.

Encourage prospects

An effective way to deepen understanding and engagement is to encourage the prospect to paraphrase what they’ve heard from you. This can be done by asking a question like, “What about what you’ve heard interests you?” This prompts potential franchisees to reflect on the information shared and articulate what resonates with them, providing valuable insights into their priorities and concerns.

In the franchising industry, where relationships are key to success, mastering the art of paraphrasing can be a game changer. It’s not just about selling a business model; it’s about selling a partnership. By making potential franchisees feel heard and understood, franchisors can build the trust and rapport necessary for a successful collaboration.

Encouraging prospects to paraphrase what they’ve heard also deepens their engagement and provides valuable insights for the franchisor. In the end, effective communication through paraphrasing can be the foundation of a strong and mutually beneficial franchise relationship.

Evan Hackel is CEO of Ingage Consulting and Delta Payment Systems and an advisor to Tortal Training. He is an author, speaker, and entrepreneur who has been instrumental in launching more than 20 businesses and has managed a portfolio of brands with system-wide sales topping $5 billion. He is the creator of Ingaged Leadership and author of Ingaging Leadership Meets the Younger Generation. Reach him at ehackel@ingage.net, 781-820-7609, or ehackel@ingage.net.