Calling all Franchise Innovators and Game Changers!

Franchise Update Media’s 2024 Franchise Innovation Awards website has just gone live. That means it’s time for franchise brands to compete as they reveal ways they’ve turned technological innovations and strategies into cost-cutting and time-saving efficiencies.

The Franchise Innovation Awards celebrate the trailblazers and disruptors of the franchising world; those that are pioneering original and impactful business innovation strategies. They highlight companies where innovation is a core strategy and a means to building market share, engaging employees and customers, and ultimately achieving sustainable success.

The traditional four main categories of Marketing & Branding, Operations & Technology, Products & Services, and Human Resources, will be expanded this year with a fifth category, Franchise Development. Combined, there are more than two dozen subcategories open for submissions.

Once again, a panel of judges will evaluate every entry from its objective, to the problem it solved, and the innovations required to achieve the stated goals.

This year’s deadline for submissions is April 5. Winners will be announced June 26 and full coverage can be found in Q3 editions of both Franchise Update magazine and Multi-Unit Franchisee magazine.

To find out more details about the 2024 Franchise Innovation Awards or to make a submission, visit franchiseinnovationawards.com/.