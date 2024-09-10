 Christian Brothers Automotive Keeps Customers and Franchisees on the Road to Success
Christian Brothers Automotive Keeps Customers and Franchisees on the Road to Success

By: Franchise Update Media

Christian Brothers Automotive Keeps Customers and Franchisees on the Road to Success

Much like a trip to the dentist, nobody wants to bring their car in for service. Between the time commitment, cost, and fear of additional repair needs, it is an experience most customers want to wrap up as quickly as possible. Christian Brothers Automotive recognizes this and wants to make the process as easy as possible while letting customers know their commitment to loving your neighbor. 

CBA Chief Brand Officer Janis Lino Jarosz shares her thoughts on how the franchise reaches their customers while also engaging with franchise owners throughout the system. It includes emphasizing that franchisees do not need to have prior experience in the auto repair industry, while also providing ongoing operational support and building a collaborative spirit throughout the system. 

How does Christian Brothers Automotive leverage its brand identity to attract both customers and franchisees?

Every message that we communicate, or action that we take, is rooted in our core value to love your neighbor. Embracing this rule prompts all of us to make other-focused decisions. I think prospective franchisees and guests hear about our promise to love others but it’s when they experience it first-hand, either at a CBA store or at the home office, they understand that our commitment to loving our neighbors is real.

Published: September 10th, 2024

