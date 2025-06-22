The Value of CX and Cross-Functional Collaboration

Customer Experience (CX) is serious business.

A good customer experience is the bedrock of brand consistency and helps deliver the core promise throughout the system. It goes without saying that excellent CX also translates into thriving franchisees, who can attract and retain customers.

But great CX should go beyond the marketing department and be an all-hands-on-deck partnership with other internal departments. This issue of Franchise Update magazine includes a focus on CX, cross-functional collaboration, and the role it all plays in building trust, loyalty, repeat customers, and brand advocates.

As Helen Bond discovered in her feature on how tech, ops, and marketing departments can work together, a winning customer experience is no longer solely the responsibility of the marketing department but requires strong cross-functional collaboration among marketing, digital, operations, tech, and even legal departments. Her story offers insight into how Edible Brands, AlphaGraphics, Jeff’s Bagel Run, and Goldfish Swim School are finding CX success through cross-functional alignment.

In her feature on the strategic advantages of DEI, Colleen McMillar talked with MassageLuXe CEO Kristin Pechacek, who summed it up perfectly when she said, “Our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion drives innovation, enhances customer experience, and strengthens the communities we serve.”

We dug further into CX with our CMO Roundtable by asking marketing executives how their departments work together with other internal departments to enhance brand CX. They told us about working with franchise development and real estate on brand messaging and materials and partnering with store development on signage and building design, drive-thru boards, and messaging in the online pickup area. The experts shared their experiences of coordinating with operations on in-store execution and promotions, collaborating with IT on digital strategies and platforms, working with finance on budget and ROI analysis, and partnering with the supply chain to ensure product availability for campaigns. All departments work together to create a consistent and impactful customer experience.

Elsewhere in this issue, you will find a CEO profile of Josh D'Agostino, who discusses his approach to leading Mighty Auto Parts and the importance he places on supporting franchisees and fostering a positive company culture. We also profile Sola Salons President & COO Daryl Hurst, a leader known for his people-first approach. He told us how he prioritizes collaboration, accountability, and service. He says true leadership is about helping others succeed.

There’s more great content in this issue that we hope you enjoy. I also want to encourage you to subscribe to some, or all, of our regular digital e-newsletters. You can find out more about them and their focuses at franchising.com.

While visiting franchising.com, click on the “conferences” tab to learn about the International Franchise Association and Franchise Update Media’s Franchise Customer Experience Conference, June 24–26, in Atlanta.

At the end of the day, delivering exceptional CX ensures brand integrity, fosters customer loyalty, drives franchisee profitability, and attracts new investors, making it indispensable for sustainable growth in franchising.