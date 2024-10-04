Employer News and Trends for September 2024
AI is Forcing Many Companies To Make Difficult, Costly Hiring Decisions
Hotel Housekeepers Strike Over Pay, Working Conditions
CEO Advocates Benefits of a Four-Day Work Week
TIPS Act Proposed To Eliminate Taxes, Subminimum Wages
McDonald's Campaign Promotes Career Opportunities
Striking Hotel Workers in Honolulu Seek Higher Wages
Gen Z To Outnumber Baby Boomers in Workplace
Why Leaders Need a Strategy To Recruit All Generations
Starbucks CEO Commits To 'Engaging Constructively' with Union
33,000 Boeing Workers Striking for Higher Wages
Why More Men are Dropping Out of the Workforce
Published: October 4th, 2024
