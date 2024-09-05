Fostering a Unified Culture with Frontline Workers

In franchise businesses - especially those with a dispersed workforce - fostering a strong and unified culture is a necessity. Employees are the ones who bring a company’s mission and values to life for customers. To ensure that these customers' experiences remain consistently great, it’s vital that employees deeply understand and connect with the brand because they are your brand.

How do we achieve this in practice, especially when many franchise workers are on the front lines in often fast-paced environments? The key is effective and inspiring internal communication. Franchise owners need to deploy targeted, engaging communication strategies that resonate with employees at every level. By utilizing technology to streamline and personalize communication, franchisees can ensure that every team member, from frontline staff to leadership, feels aligned with the company’s mission and understands their role in driving success.

Leveraging technology

Start by finding a communication platform that is easy and effective for everyone. Technology is a powerful tool to enhance culture, and in turn operational performance, especially among frontline workers who are removed from the corporate environment, and who often lack traditional communication channels like email or an intranet.

Technology platforms like Staffbase enable consistent messaging and allow you to measure the impact of communication, ensuring all employees are informed and aligned with the company's mission and values. Mobile apps provide easy access to company updates, training materials, and important announcements, bridging communication gaps, and making it easier for employees to stay connected and feel like they’re contributing to something bigger.

Strategic internal communication

Having the right technology is just the start. The real work is in using it to communicate effectively. Frontline workers don’t have the luxury of time. Unlike office workers, they can’t just check emails during a slow moment. So, when you do have their attention, it’s important to make the most of it.

How can you make sure your global messaging has an impact, especially with those who are short on time?

Keep messages concise and focused. Include a TL;DR box and highlight the Call to Action at the start. This helps your employees know within a few seconds what is expected of them.

Use targeting. Frontline workers don’t have the time to work out what is or isn’t relevant for them. By segmenting your audience based on factors such as role, location, and shift pattern, you can tailor your messages to address the specific needs and concerns of each group.

Use visual communication. Make things eye-catching and exciting. Visual information is processed 60,000 times quicker than text in the brain.

Leverage notifications. Mobile technology allows you to send push notifications directly to your employees' devices. These notifications should be used for urgent updates or reminders that require immediate attention. Push notifications are particularly effective because they are hard to ignore and can be read instantly, even during short breaks.

Schedule communications strategically. Timing is critical when communicating with employees who have varied or unpredictable schedules. Sending messages during times when employees are most likely to be free, such as during shift changes or breaks, can increase the likelihood that your communication will be read.

Creating a dialogue

Mobile platforms are not just about pushing information—they’re about creating a dialogue. Through these apps, employees can provide feedback, engage with content, and participate in company initiatives, making them feel like an integral part of the organization.

When everyone is on the same platform, it’s easier for employees to see that they’re not just part of a single store or location - they’re part of a larger network. These platforms allow employees to give feedback, engage with content, and take part in company initiatives, making them feel more connected to the organization. They can connect with colleagues from different locations, share experiences, and learn from each other, reinforcing their sense of belonging.

Correlation between employee and customer experience

A strong, aligned culture is a competitive advantage. When employees are genuinely connected to the company’s mission and values, they are more likely to be productive, committed, and motivated. This connection shows up in the way they treat customers. Businesses with highly engaged employees see a 10 percent increase in customer ratings and a 20 percent increase in sales, demonstrating the strong correlation between employee engagement and customer satisfaction​. When your employees are happy and engaged, your customers are too.

By leveraging technology to enhance communication and engagement, franchise owners can create a more connected, motivated, and productive workforce. This not only improves operational performance but also strengthens the company’s culture, leading to happier customers and better business results.

David Burnand, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at Staffbase, the fastest-growing employee communications cloud, providing companies with solutions to inspire and engage employees through effective communication.