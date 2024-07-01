Golden Corral Operator Signs up for More

Existing franchise owner Britt Guyer has signed an area development agreement to open two new Golden Corral locations in the Clearwater-Largo and St. Petersburg markets of Florida.

"I've been a part of the Golden Corral franchise system for over a decade now, and I can attest to the passion and potential behind their proven business model. After seeing the incredible turnout for the opening of my restaurant in Tampa last year, I decided to fill the demand for value with two additional locations," Guyer said. "I am looking forward to creating fond memories for our guests, whether they are residents of the Sunshine City or just passing through."

Guyer currently owns and operates two Golden Corral restaurants in Florida: one in Winter Haven and one in downtown Tampa. Prior to opening his first Golden Corral in 2013, he worked for 15 years at the International Motorsports Association on various marketing and public relations initiatives. Guyer's experience in the restaurant industry also includes the ownership of Que Pasa, a Mexican restaurant in St. Petersburg.

"Britt's commitment to his people and to making dining enjoyable yet affordable has been key to his success at Golden Corral. As he grows his franchise footprint in the Tampa Bay area, I am confident that he will be able to provide our guests with outstanding service and value," said Lance Trenary, president and CEO of Golden Corral Corporation. "His high-performing Tampa location opened less than a year ago, and I am excited to see Britt and his talented team continue that momentum."