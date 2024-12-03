Highlights from the 25th Annual Franchise Leadership & Development Conference (FLDC)

The 2024 Franchise Leadership & Development Conference (FLDC) recently celebrated its 25th anniversary by providing a platform for franchise development professionals to connect, learn, and grow. The annual event brought together engaging speakers, cutting-edge content, and top-tier networking opportunities.

The FLDC drew more than 570 attendees to the InterContinental Buckhead in Atlanta in mid-October. Franchise Update Media and the International Franchise Association partnered to host the event. One much discussed topic in meeting rooms and hallways this year, making franchise owners’ success the top priority for brands.

During the course of the three-day conference, attendees packed meeting rooms seeking information on the latest trends and best practices in franchise development. Expert speakers led informative sessions, sharing their knowledge on timely topics and engaging in lively discussions with the audience.

The first day of the conference kicked off with workshops and breakout sessions revolving around three tracks: Lead Generation, Growth, and Professional Development. It also featured a day-long CEO Summit, which was exclusively for franchise presidents, founders, and CEOs. The summit program has become a must-attend event for brand CEOs and presidents. Panelists addressed franchise development, leveraging technology, and franchisee profitability. Each panel was followed by roundtables where leaders discussed challenges and solutions.

Keynote speaker Chris Rollins, a leadership coach, consultant, and creator of The Ripple Effect Leader, served as a keynote speaker. He delivered his inspirational message to the CEO Summit, CDO Summit, and in a workshop for directors and managers.

The second day of the conference featured general sessions and a keynote speaker in the morning before returning to breakout sessions in the afternoon. The first general session of the day revealed the topline results of the Annual Franchise Development Report (AFDR) and Mystery Shopping study.

Diane Phibbs, executive vice president and chief content officer of Franchise Update Media, and Paul Pickett, chief development officer at Wild Birds Unlimited, presented key findings from the 2024 AFDR and Mystery Shopping survey. The annual report delves into the best and worst practices in franchise development, offering valuable insights to help franchise development executives benchmark their sales and recruitment strategies.

The afternoon of the final full day of events included breakout sessions: “Protect Unit Growth: Resales and Transfers to Avoid Closures,” “Best Practices for Selling Multiple Brands as Part of a Platform Company,” and “Franchisee Engagement After the Sale.” That evening was set aside for the announcement of the STAR Awards winners. The annual ceremony honored the year’s top performers in franchise development. Following the awards presentation, attendees enjoyed a celebratory reception.

The final day of the conference offered attendees a closing morning session, “Build Your Personal Growth Plan.” Attendees were asked to think about what they’d learned during the sessions to create actionable plans to take back to the office. Some of those in attendance shared their thoughts and major takeaways from the conference.

“Brainstorming and learning from other leaders of franchises across industries was very beneficial as we are in a very interesting time given the pace of technological change, opportunities to implement artificial intelligence, potential changes in the regulatory environment, and issues facing the labor force,” said Richard DeNicola, COO for Anywhere Real Estate. “It was so helpful to hear how others are tackling these issues and preparing business strategy for the coming years.”

Look for more highlights from the FLDC and information about the STAR Award winners in the Q4 issue of Franchise Update magazine.

Make plans now to attend next year’s conference Oct. 7-9, 2025, at the same venue in Atlanta. Learn more about the FLDC and register for 2025 at franchisedevelopmentconference.com.