How Franchise Partnerships and Promotions Can Raise Awareness for Charitable Causes

Each year, Americans financially support many different charitable causes that affect their lives and those they love. According to Giving USA’s Annual Report on Philanthropy, individuals, bequests, foundations, and corporations gave an estimated $557 billion to U.S. charities in 2023, an increase of 1.9 percent over the previous year. Whether it’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, supporting veteran organizations on Veterans Day, or raising money for non-profits during the holiday giving season, Americans are generous people who like to give back.

At College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving, we believe in harnessing that giving spirit to benefit our customers, our franchisees, and the causes we care about. After all, not only do Americans like to give individually, but they like supporting businesses that give back as well.

After more than 20 years in business, here are some insights on how to get started with your franchise’s giving program.

Identify causes that reflect your brand identity

In a franchise, there is power in leveraging the collective strength and reach of individual business owners who are all united under a common purpose, vision, and set of brand values. When you have a common goal, it becomes easier to collaborate on programs, initiatives, or charitable causes that reflect your shared values. This unified approach enables each franchisee to contribute to a larger movement and create a powerful, lasting impact.

At College Hunks, every October during Domestic Violence Awareness Month we offer free or heavily discounted moves to domestic violence survivors who are looking to leave a dangerous situation. This allows all of us to unite and do what we do best, which is move people.

Whatever charitable organization you choose to support, it should reflect your brand identity and align with your brand values. When it does, and you have buy-in from your employees and franchise partners, it creates positivity that builds company culture.

Understand your audience

Your customers are your audience but so are your franchisees. Who are they and what’s important to them?

Perhaps many of your franchise owners are veterans or employ many veterans. Offering a special deal or discount to former members of the military on Veterans Day makes sense and shows your commitment and appreciation to both customers and employees.

Maybe you want to grow your business by attracting a new audience segment. What does that audience care about that still aligns with your brand? Partnering with a charity can introduce your brand to its supporters and create goodwill with that audience while also financially supporting the cause.

Manage your ongoing support

To be successful in the long term, you need to dedicate the time and resources to your charitable outreach program. The most impactful charitable partnerships are ones that are repetitive and ongoing. This allows you to build a relationship with the charity and become associated with that cause, raising the profile and awareness of both parties.

Your customers will know and come to expect that every year your franchise will support the same cause. They may even specifically shop or hire your franchise services during that period of time so their dollars benefit the charity.

Make sure you are committing the necessary resources to build your program, and the results will speak for themselves. You will build long-term loyalty with your clients, reach new customers and communities, and stand out from the crowd in an ever-competitive environment, all while benefiting a good cause.

Nick Friedman is co-founder and visionary at College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving.