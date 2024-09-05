Moving from Career Ladders to Lattice To Engage and Retain Employees

In recent years, careers have shifted away from the traditional, linear model. Employees now want greater work-life balance and environments that provide more autonomy, flexibility, and choice. However, many employers continue to incorporate outdated management practices that no longer suffice in this new, dynamic work environment. This can lead to employee frustration and disengagement.

There are several reasons why traditional career approaches do not lead to greater mobility. Companies often hesitated to invest in their employees for fear they would leave for other organizations. In reality, workers often stay with companies that invest in their careers. In large organizations, managers may block employees from seeking internal promotions not wanting to lose their investment in the worker. Hoarding existing talent and having limited visibility of new available internal opportunities discourage workers and can ultimately push them out the door.

Traditional job structures may limit the insight employees receive in how much their skills can be transferrable to other opportunities. As the work landscape and employee desires rapidly change, maintaining rigid work environments that limit worker flexibility are viewed very unfavorably and can cost a company many talented new and existing employees.

Working the way up the career ladder was seen for a long time as a sequential progression in which people gained status, responsibility, and financial compensation. However, recent unpredictable work environments demand greater flexibility as employees seek opportunities in line with their lifestyles and ambitions. The career lattice approach offers a more advanced view on career mobility.

A career lattice gives employees greater ability to explore opportunities based on their skills and desires. This model gives them more freedom to develop a wide range of skills and experiences. It increases employee engagement and retention and ensures companies can provide a wider range of skills.

Here are five ways to adopt a career lattice approach:

Change the mindset on talent

The organization must change its philosophy on talent ownership and view talent as shared collectively by the company. It will be used where it has the most value and align with the goals of both the individual and organization.

Educating others

Managers and other stakeholders must be educated on the value of the career lattice approach. People will need to know how this approach can help keep employees engaged and increase the appeal of the organization.

Collect skills and career data

Gathering information on skills and career movements helps determine how they are connected to different roles and potential career paths. Technology can be used to help employees envision how they can advance through the company. Tracking skill sets such as process modeling or data analysis can allow a HR department to highlight potential moves into positions like customer journey mapping or data science.

Building skills portfolios

With the assistance of HR, employees should identify their skill sets and align them with future opportunities. Encouraging employees to maintain a skills portfolio can motivate them to take charge over their career path. When done effectively, this creates a more confident, assertive worker who will put more into the current job than looking for other opportunities.

Create visible opportunities

Make employees aware of all opportunities through internal portals and assign them projects that match their skill sets. A transparent and accessible internal job market can motivate employees to be proactive in their career development. This approach encourages greater career mobility and aligns employee development with areas of organizational need.

The career lattice approach is a dynamic way to manage careers and pair it with the needs of the modern workforce. By implementing this model, companies can increase employee engagement, retain talent, and access broader skills.

The full article about the advantages of the career lattice approach can be found HERE.