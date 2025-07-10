Why Hand & Stone Is a Reliable Franchise Investment

What makes a reliable franchise investment? For two longtime Hand & Stone franchise owners who joined the brand during the 2008–2010 economic downturn, their experiences offer a firsthand look at why this model continues to thrive and why the spa franchise industry remains a strong and steady choice for entrepreneurs seeking long-term growth and stability.

A Decade and a Half of Wellness-Focused Growth

JP Blaise joined the Hand & Stone franchise system in 2008, opening one of the brand’s earliest franchise locations.

“Back then, fewer people knew what Hand & Stone was,” JP said. “But the need for accessible wellness was already there. And over time, the brand built real awareness, especially because we kept delivering value when people needed it most.”

That consistency has paid off. JP now owns two spas in the Long Island area, noting that even when guests are more price-sensitive, he’s seen the same pattern: people might spend a little less, but they keep showing up.

“There's a reason the ‘lipstick effect’ is real,” he explains. “In hard times, people might skip big luxuries. But they still want to feel good. That’s what Hand & Stone offers: an accessible escape that improves your day, your health, and your mindset.”

JP also points to the franchise’s leadership and operational evolution as key to its resilience during the recession. “The brand has changed dramatically since I joined, but always for the better. Bringing in leaders like Todd Leff and John Teza helped us level up. And through it all, the corporate team has stayed committed to listening to franchisees and making smart, strategic decisions.”

Building Stability Through a Wellness Franchise

Don Williams joined the Hand & Stone franchise network in 2009 after witnessing firsthand the overwhelming demand at a local spa. While many businesses struggled to gain traction during the downturn, Don saw something different in the wellness franchise model: residual income through memberships and a reliable franchise investment.

What drew him in most was the membership model. As someone exploring new ventures post-recession, Don was looking for residual income, a predictable growth path, and something that felt more stable than other industries. Hand & Stone checked all the boxes for what he believes to be the most reliable franchise investments available.

“I came at a time when businesses were closing left and right. But Hand & Stone had the right mix of value and accessibility,” Don says. “People might pause on other luxuries, but they keep this because of what it gives them. It’s a service that becomes part of their routine.”

He adds that leadership has always prioritized adaptability and support. In 2010, Hand & Stone transitioned to a month-to-month membership option, giving guests the ability to pause or cancel as needed. During COVID-19, they introduced incentives for members who remained active, including a free service offer. These moves showed how the brand understands guest behavior during financial uncertainty and builds long-term loyalty in return.

Why Hand & Stone Is One of The Most Reliable Franchise Investments

JP and Don agree: a truly recession-resistant business understands both its customers and partners and chooses to adapt with them. Hand & Stone’s approachable pricing, recurring revenue model, and people-first values have helped the brand weather financial storms without sacrificing guest experience.

Even in periods of economic stress, guests continue prioritizing wellness. “People might cut back,” JP says, “but they won’t cut out the things that make them feel good.”

If you’re looking to learn more about one of today’s most reliable franchise investments, Hand & Stone offers a proven, recession-resistant path in the fast-growing wellness franchise category.

