 NLRB Drops Joint-Employer Push
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

NLRB Drops Joint-Employer Push

By: The International Franchise Association | 207 Reads | 1 Shares

NLRB Drops Joint-Employer Push

The International Franchise Association (IFA) applauded the decision of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to withdraw its appeal of the March ruling by the Fifth District Court of Texas that struck down the NLRB's joint-employer rule.

"This announcement means that the latest attempt to implement joint employer is finally finished and represents a landmark victory for franchise small businesses in communities across America," said Matthew Haller, IFA president and CEO. "The franchise business model is the best vehicle for American workers to generate upward mobility and create small business ownership from all walks of life. Make no mistake: While today's news means the current threat is behind us, IFA will remain vigilant against any attempts to target the franchise model or our members."

The expanded joint-employer rule, issued in October 2023, would have deemed franchisors and franchisees jointly liable, taking away the independence of franchise owners—the hallmark of the franchise business model. When a similar rule was issued in 2015, it cost franchised businesses $33.3 billion per year and resulted in 376,000 lost job opportunities, according to the IFA.

Haller also called for the Senate to reject the nomination of NLRB Chair Lauren McFerran, one of the architects of the proposed expanded joint-employer rule, for a third five-year term. If McFerran is confirmed by the Democratic-controlled Senate, the five-member board would continue to have a Democratic majority until August 2026 when the term of Biden appointee David Prouty expires.

"We intend to work shoulder to shoulder with our bipartisan coalition of allies and champions in the House and Senate to prevent the NLRB from implementing the expanded joint-employer rule by other means," Haller said.

In the ruling, the Fifth District Court ruled that the NLRB exceeded the scope of its authority and violated the Administrative Procedure Act by failing to respond to comments regarding the rule's harmful economic consequences.

Published: July 22nd, 2024

Share this Feature

IHOP
SPONSORED CONTENT
IHOP
SPONSORED CONTENT
IHOP
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

MY SALON Suite
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

Pepper Lunch
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Conferences
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Caesar's Forum, Las Vegas
MAR 25-28TH, 2025

Checkers Drive-In Restaurants
Checkers Drive-In restaurant franchises are small but efficient making our restaurants easy to operate and typically reduced overhead costs.
Cash Required:
$250,000
Request Info
Learn More
RNR Tire Express
RNR Tire Express is a national franchise retailer of quality tires offered with convenient, affordable payment options designed to fit each...
Cash Required:
$500,000
Request Info
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters