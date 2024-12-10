Restaurant Brands Feature Ho, Ho, Holiday LTOs

‘Tis the season for many holiday-related activities, from hanging lights and decorations, to doing last-minute shopping to making plans with friends and family. For many food and restaurant brands, this time of year is about rolling out holiday-themed limited time offers (LTOs).

Brands increasingly use this time of year to showcase their products in creative ways through seasonal flavors, holiday themes and wording, or decorative packaging. They are often effective in marketing to customers who are looking to get into the spirit of the season and are in the mood to splurge on themselves. The benefits of these seasonal LTOs can boost sales over the final two months of year and raise brand awareness during the promotion and beyond.

Here are a few examples of current holiday LTOs from several food, coffee, and restaurant franchises:

Starbucks (it’s OK to include them, but technically, they are not a franchise) – The coffee giant introduced eight new holiday menu items this year featuring flavors such as orange, cranberry, gingerbread, and toffee. It also returned past holiday menu items such as Peppermint Mocha, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Iced Gingerbread Oat Milk Chai. Starbucks customers will also get their drinks in new holiday cup designs, which include a new color palette of red, pink, white, and two shades of green.

Applebee's – The restaurant chain returned its selection of holiday-themed cocktails for the final six weeks of the year. Applebee's Sleigh Bell Sips include Tipsy Reindeer, Berry Merry Colada, and a Cranberry Lime Mocktail, along with several options for its Perfect Holiday margaritas.

Krispy Kreme – Debuted its Merry Grinchmas Donut Collection featuring three new donuts based on the Dr. Seuss classic, "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."

P.J.'s Coffee – Introduced a new winter menu for November and December featuring four holiday coffee items: Cookie Butter Latte, Peppermint Bark Velvet Ice, Peppermint Bark Latte, and Butter Rum Latte. It is also promoting two whole-bean coffee offerings for at-home brewing – Santa's Blend and Jingle Bells.

Outback Steakhouse – The restaurant introduced its 'Steakmas' menu items, featuring the Three Cheese Steak Dip, Bloomin' French Onion Sirloin, Chimichurri Filet, and Bourbon Onion Ribeye, along with its signature holiday cocktails Gingerbread Cookie Martini and Smoked Cinnamon Pecan Old Fashioned.

Rita's Italian Ice – New holiday items include the Frozen Hot Cocoa Gelati with layers of cocoa ice cream, vanilla custard, and a crushed peppermint topping, along with the Frozen Hot Cocoa Gelati Blender frozen drink.

Corner Bakery Café – The fast-casual restaurant added three beverages and a tasty treat to its menu for November and December: White Chocolate Peppermint Latte, White Chocolate Peppermint Creamy Cold Brew, and White Chocolate Peppermint Iced Latte, along with a cranberry orange muffin.

Some restaurants have taken promotions a step further beyond limited time menu offers. In keeping with the seasonal theme, several have produced holiday merchandise with company branding on toys, clothes, and ornaments.

Here are some examples of food and restaurant brands producing seasonal merchandise:

KFC recently introduced the new 2024 KFC Holiday Collection, which includes items such as sweatshirts, T-shirts, a festive sweater, a hoodie, and a beanie. The streetwear-inspired merchandise is designed by Yeye Weller, an illustrator duo from Münster, Germany, specializing in colorful, whimsical designs that focus on messages of joy and positivity.

Starbucks once again featured its Red Cup Day on November 14, in which customers received a 16-once reusable red cup with the purchase of a holiday beverage. The day this year drove a 42.4 percent increase in daily visits relative to the recent Thursday average and a 9.4 percent increase in weekly visits compared to the recent weekly average. Those figures were higher visit boosts than in both 2022 and 2023.

Outback Steakhouse brought back its Koala on the Walla plush toy and other holiday-related items such as toys, sweatshirts, and ornaments in its merchandise store.

Chipotle returned three of its best-selling products for its “All I Want is Chipotle” holiday collection, which include the brand’s viral favorites of Cilantro Soap, the “Water” Cup Candle, and Car Napkin Holder.

Whataburger is selling a Christmas Sweater, Pajama Set, and Comfy Teddy Bear Full Zip jacket in its signature bright orange and white colors, along with a 6-foot-tall inflatable nutcracker.

Whether it is tempting customers with a tasty peppermint-flavored coffee, cranberry cocktail or decorative treat, or selling a seasonal product with company branding, there is value in riding the wave of holiday advertising. It gives brands a creative way to promote their products while appealing to customer sentiments about the holiday season.