Bruster's Real Ice Cream Operators Find Ice Cream Gold in California

When Nada Gabra and her husband, Peter Gabraeil, opened their Bruster’s Real Ice Cream franchise in Yorba Linda, California, they weren’t just starting a business. They were building a future centered around family, community, and handcrafted treats. Two years after opening their doors, Nada reflects on their journey to franchise success and why they believe Bruster’s is more than just a business. She says the franchise offers a lifestyle worth investing in.

Before joining Bruster’s, Nada and Peter spent 10 years running their own transportation company. But like many small business owners, they faced serious challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic. While searching for a new opportunity, inspiration struck in the sweetest way possible.

“Bruster's was part of our Sunday routine,” Nada said. “One evening, while enjoying ice cream, my daughter said we should open a location and how cool it would be to have all the ice cream she wants for free.” Nada and Peter thought, ‘That’s the best idea we’ve ever heard.’”

From that moment, the decision was clear. They were so sure that they didn’t even research any other franchises. They didn’t need to because they knew Bruster’s was the one. For Nada and Peter, owning a Bruster’s isn’t just about scooping ice cream; it’s also about making memories as a family.

“We have three kids, and owning your own business can take a lot of your time,” said Nada. “But Bruster’s is so family-oriented. We’re all involved, and we spend more time inside our store than we do at home.” As a result, she said, they’ve created so many memories together at the location.

Inside their shop is not the only place where they feel a deep sense of connection. Before they even became franchisees, Nada and Peter felt something different from their very first interaction with Bruster’s corporate team.

“When we applied, we were invited to dinner at Bruce Reed’s (the founder) house,” Nada said. “We were shocked. We don’t know any other franchise that does that. It felt like home. Everyone was so caring, and we felt supported from day one.”

The couple opened their Bruster’s location on July 1, 2023. The community welcomed them with open arms and a love for sweets.

“It’s everything we hoped for and more,” Nada said of operating a Bruster’s Real Ice Cream location. “The love people show us is out of this world. We’re now part of a small, lovely community who celebrates their milestones with us whether it's date nights, birthdays, or just because.”

Opening a new business can be challenging, but Nada said the family felt guided and supported from start to finish. “Even though we know it’s not easy to open a franchise, Bruster’s made it feel easy,” Nada said. “We were never left in the dark. They walked us through every step. If we needed anything any time, they were there. We’re grateful beyond words.”

With one successful shop open, Nada and Peter are looking to the future. The couple hopes to grow with additional Bruster’s locations, bringing their passion for premium ice cream and community connection to even more families.

“If you asked me to go back in time and choose a franchise again,” Nada said, “I’d choose Bruster’s again and again. I wouldn’t trade this for the world.”

With over 150 flavors of premium handcrafted ice cream, yogurt, non-dairy options, sorbet, and Italian ice, Bruster’s Real Ice Cream is a beloved brand with a recipe for success. Bruster’s offers its franchisees a proven business model, comprehensive training and support, and a family-first culture. There are now more than 200 independently owned locations across 22 states and Guyana.

If Nada and Peter’s story has inspired you, maybe it’s time to explore your own Bruster’s journey. As Nada said, “Bruster’s is an amazing company — it truly feels like family.”

Click here to learn more about franchise opportunities with Bruster’s Real Ice Cream and discover how you can scoop up your own success story.