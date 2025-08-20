Survey: Consumer Confidence Holds Steady in July
Consumer confidence held steady in July, with stable levels of comfort in all areas, according to Numerator, which tracks purchase data and surveys verified buyers to understand shifts in consumer behavior. The Numerator Consumer Sentiment Tracker provides a comprehensive monthly view of consumer confidence, spending and saving considerations, and future financial outlook.
Here's the latest:
- The July Consumer Confidence Score was 55.7 (+0.1 points vs. June), which is an average of how consumers feel about the job market, their household finances, and their spending comfort levels.
- 33% of consumers say they have reduced their spending.
- 32% of consumers think it's very or somewhat difficult to find employment in the current job market.
- 48% of consumers say their household's financial situation is currently good or very good.
- 41% of consumers are very or somewhat comfortable spending money on discretionary purchases right now.
- Consumers with spare cash say they're putting it in savings (35%) and paying down debts (33%), and 13% of consumers say they do not have any spare cash.
- 27% of consumers say they will use spare cash to vacation or travel, down 3 points vs. last year.
- To save money, consumers are shopping for items on sale (40%), cooking at home (38%), and/or using coupons/discount codes (38%).
- The July Financial Outlook Score was 51.9 (no change) as consumers express mediocre feelings about their future finances. Thinking about one year from now, 26% think their finances will be better than they are now, 52% think they'll be the same, and 22% think they'll be worse.
Published: August 20th, 2025
