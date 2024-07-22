Taco Cabana Debuts New Restaurant Prototype

Taco Cabana opened a new location in Spring, Texas in June, debuting a new prototype, with a smaller design to streamline its ordering and food-making processes to better serve today's changing customer needs.

The new prototype is called TC 3.0. It features an updated dining room with new furniture, modernized lighting, and a unique mural that pays tribute to the chain's history. Customers can line up in the drive-thru in double merging lanes, pick up their food at a walk-up window, or enjoy eating in the redesigned dining area.

Like most restaurant redesigns, Taco Cabana is incorporating technology into its newer model. The company is adding digital menu boards at the drive-thru to serve guests quicker and better and to communicate menu changes. It is also offering contactless payment options to increase the speed of transactions.

The new prototype is 2,541 square feet including a 375-foot patio, compared to the company's previous model of more than 3,500 square feet. The kitchen design has changed to a more efficient layout, including the implementation of a single makeline to serve customers at both the front counter and drive-thru lines. This adjustment conserves space and optimizes labor.

Taco Cabana is bringing its off-premises orders into its point-of-sale and kitchen video systems. This will further streamline operations and improve the working experience for employees. The changes come with the goal of enhancing the overall productivity and satisfying guests with a greater speed of service.

“We’ve made these changes because we recognize that consumer preferences have changed over time and the new prototype will help us stay competitive while at the same time allowing us to maintain our brand identity,” says a company spokesperson.

Taco Cabana officials believe the new design will appeal to new customers with its upgraded dining room, ease of ordering, and speed of service. They also feel the operational efficiencies will help attract potential franchisees in the coming years. The smaller footprint will also come with less real estate costs and drive more transactions per square foot than older models.

The San Antonio-based chain has 143 restaurants, all in Texas with the exception of one in New Mexico. However, the franchise plans to expand in the next 5-10 years with the goal of growing to more than 1,000 locations.

Taco Cabana is known for its fresh Tex-Mex food, pink color scheme, and semi-enclosed patio dining areas. Many of its items are made on-site in open-display cooking areas. Its margarita machines, which are a core differentiator of the brand, are now positioned both at the front counter and drive-thru for optimal speed of service.

Taco Cabana was acquired by YTC Enterprises in 2021 with plans to grow the franchise nationally. YTC is a restaurant franchise company whose other brands include Jack in the Box, Denny's, TGI Fridays, El Pollo Loco, Sizzler, and Corner Bakery.