Technology and Recruiting are Trending

Technology continues evolving and changing, creating new tools that need to be adapted and implemented. Nowhere is that clearer than in the franchising space, where keeping pace with the latest trends is essential for success.

In this issue of Franchise Update magazine, we shine the light on artificial intelligence (AI) and ChatGPT and how franchisors use AI in marketing, sales, recruiting, and more. As Contributing Editor Evan Hackel writes, “The AI revolution in franchising is here, and those who adopt it will lead the way into a new era of growth and prosperity.”

We also dive into how franchisors can better recruit multi-unit franchisees. There are a lot of advantages to working with high-performing operators and tapping into their hard-earned know-how.

As we were putting this issue together, we were coming off the recent Franchise Consumer Experience Conference (FCXC), which was a resounding success. You’ll find a recap of the event’s highlights.

The FCXC also served as the platform to unveil the finalists for the 6th Annual Franchise Innovation Awards, showcasing cutting-edge concepts across various categories. We talked with the Franchise Marketing Leadership and Operations & Technology Leadership Award winners. Congratulations to the teams at Tropical Smoothie Cafe for their award-winning “Tropic Time Concierge” campaign and Homewatch CareGivers for their innovative Total Care Solutions program. You can read more about the winners in this issue.

Another highlight of every FCXC is the overview of the Annual Franchise Marketing Report (AFMR). The key findings from the 2024 version were presented at the conference and covered in this issue. The report offers valuable insights into the marketing strategies of today’s franchise brands.

We also had a chance to find out more about two successful franchise CEOs. We get to know Andy Bell, the leader behind Ace Handyman Services & Ace Hardware Painting, which has more than 390 locations. The 58-year-old Bell has spent more than 20 years in franchising. We also hear from Heather Neary, the president and CEO of Taco John’s International. She too has been in franchising for 20 years, and many of you may know her from her leadership at Auntie Anne’s. She’s only been with Taco John’s for a few months but has big plans going forward.

We also profile Ana Malmqvist, the CMO leading the marketing charge for Melting Pot, the fondue restaurant chain with more than 90 locations across North America.

In addition to these featured articles, you’ll find plenty of the expert takes that you’ve come to expect from Franchise Update magazine and our experienced columnists.