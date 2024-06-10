With the restaurant industry being so competitive, what strategies have you implemented to differentiate your units from others?

FRANCHISEE BYTES

What is your guilty pleasure?

Chocolate chip ice cream with chocolate sauce, a load of whipped cream and even more candy sprinkles with a cherry on top.

—Bill Mathis, Multi-Unit Franchisee, 3 Subway, 1 Caribou with 4 more in construction

Junk food.

—Sedrick Turner, Owner-Operator/ President, Global Midsouth Corp., 8 Checkers (with 1 under construction), 6 Rally’s

Chicken wings. Originally, I’m from Rochester, New York, about an hour from Buffalo, so I can’t go very long without a dozen wings as hot as we can make them.

—Talisin Burton, Managing Member, Burton Foods, 14 Dunkin’, 1 Baskin-Robbins, 1 Jimmy John’s

I love my red wine.

—Joe Piro, Franchisee/President, Supreme Greens Franchise Group, 21 Salata Salad Kitchen, 3 Face Foundrié

Eating a cheesecake.

—Pathik Patel, President, VAAP Management, 16 Dunkin’, 1 Buffalo Wild Wings GO, 1 Curry Up Now

Eating Cinnamon Bitz. They are addicting.

—Steven Leibsohn, Owner, 35 Wetzel’s Pretzels, 2 food trucks, 1 Twisted by Wetzel’s

A Dunkin’ Glazed Donut.

—Sam Askar, COO, Askar Brands, 75 Dunkin’, 42 Church’s Chicken, 1 Papa Romano’s, 1 Blackjack Pizza. Askar Brands is also the franchisor of Papa Romano’s, Blackjack Pizza, Papa’s Pizza To Go, and Breadeaux Pizza

Online chess. I’m not really that good, but it’s a good way to give my brain a break from work.

—Milo Leakehe, Managing Partner, Imbue Capital, 3 Crumbl Cookies, 1 PayMore Stores, 1 Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 1 Rolling Suds, 1 Solve Pest Pros

Traveling and relaxing with family. We enjoy traveling internationally, especially to Pakistan and Istanbul, Turkey.

—Nadeem Saleem Bajwa, CEO, Bajco Group, 207 Papa John’s

My mother introduced me to NBC’s Dateline True Crime weekly podcast. I am hooked now and sometimes drive a few extra minutes to finish one.

—Michael T. Fay, Franchisee/CEO, MTF Companies, 25 Subway, 11 Little Medical School, 3 Overtime Athletics, 1 Flex Enrichment

Fast cars. I like the adrenaline. It’s a passion. It’s fun. Our newest Launch location, which we’re building in North Attleborough, Massachusetts, will be the first location to have the F1 simulators that professional drivers use.

—Ryan Debin, Chief Excitement Officer, Momentum Enterprises/Launch Family Entertainment, 3 Abbott’s Frozen Custard, 11 My Gym Children’s Fitness Center, 4 Launch Entertainment Park (1 in development), 1 Retro Fitness under development

I like to play computer games, but not the usual suspects. I enjoy games like American Truck Simulator, Farming Simulator, and Construction Simulator. Is there a theme developing? I even have a steering wheel, shifter, and pedals to enhance my simulating experience. Nothing like finishing a day at my real job just to make some cross-country runs in my fantasy 18-wheeler or harvesting a field of wheat in my combine.

—Karl Malchow, Owner, Renegade Pizza, 5 Toppers Pizza