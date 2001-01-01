Basecamp Fitness Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$200,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$50,000
|Total Investment:
|$500,760 - $734,848
|Royalty Fee:
|8% of gross revenue
|Advertising Fee:
|2% of gross revenue
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
|
Basecamp Fitness is expanding its franchising opportunities both domestically and globally. The new fitness concept is owned by Self Esteem Brands--parent franchisor to Anytime Fitness, the largest fitness franchise. The workout is one of the fastest and most efficient programs on the market and solves the needs of our customers' busy lifestyle.
Basecamp Fitness is a coach-led class format that delivers 35 minutes of high-intensity interval training. Alternating 60 seconds of strength and 60 seconds of resistance cardio on our Assault Bike, the workout is designed to work the entire body, maximizing every moment while within the four walls of our studios.
Self Esteem Brands is the fitness industry's premier franchisor. From real estate to finance, training to marketing-we support franchisees like no one else. Our mission to improve the self-esteem of the word includes our franchise partners. Basecamp founder Nick Swinmurn, founder of Zappos.com, developed Basecamp Fitness based on the intense training regimens of mixed martial arts fighters. Nick took the intensity of a fighter's workout and added the energy and community of a studio experience to create something special. Anytime Fitness founders Chuck Runyon and Dave Mortensen saw the potential to take Basecamp Fitness into the Self Esteem Brands portfolio and apply the proven franchise support formula to make Basecamp Fitness the next great success story. By combining Basecamp Fitness' high intensity interval workout to the operational expertise of Self Esteem Brands, Chuck and Dave have launched an amazing new opportunity for franchisees.
Basecamp Fitness offers members an array of retail to help supplement studio revenue. From high end yoga apparel to protein and CBD enhancements, retail plays an important role in the comprehensive brand experience. With a low introductory franchise fee and many of the best markets currently open, now is the time to join the Basecamp Fitness team!
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
Request Information
Looking for more information about Basecamp Fitness? Take a moment to fill out our quick information request form.