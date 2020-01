Blitz45 Franchise Opportunity

We Have Taken Two Of The Top Industry Trends:

Group Training & Personal Training

And Blended Them Into One

A Unique & Exciting Functional Training Studio!

blitz45 Training is a team-based approach. A functional training facility that applies the three keys to Fitness. "Mindset, Motivation, Results".

At blitz45 Every workout is a new experience, we never repeat the same programs which makes for exciting and fun workouts that produce great results! Going to big box gyms makes you feel like you're surrounded by strangers. Going to a blitz45 makes you feel part of a team. Our classes are energized and coached by a qualified blitz45 trainer. Helping you and your team members through the best work out of your life! For a modest fixed monthly fee our members can train as much as they want. Our members find our workouts addictive! It makes it easier to train on a regular basis and the consistency helps build an outstanding body that is strong, lean and athletic. Women and men love their look after just a short time of training...

We have identified an opportunity to deliver top team training services in a boutique studio environment. The trainings feature no power lifting or technical lifting. The facilities decor and equipment are highly systemized and strive to be female-friendly - some of the reasons the membership of the facilities is 60% females and 40% males.

Business System

At blitz45 we keep things simple, our business model has been streamlined to keep the investment and operating overheads at an absolute minimum but still offer a top-quality facility. We have made the process of opening a blitz45 easy, simple and duplicatable making it easier to expand your territory.

Owning a blitz45 training franchise allows you to generate a substantial income off a low relatively investment. We don't rely on huge spaces big bulky expensive equipment and an army of sales staff to run the business. With modest requirements needed for a blitz45 training studio you are able to open quickly and easily. Our training and operation systems help you grow your business fast!

blitz45 offers the following franchise support:

Franchisees are provided with training programs developed by top trainers and coaches.

Exclusive use and rights to the blitz45 training systems.

How to pre-enroll new members before you open for business

How to market your facility and build your new client base

On-going marketing, advertising and franchise support

On-going lead generation

Financial Information

Operating a blitz45 is relatively low, and with fixed overhead it's easy to forecast into the future. It requires a very low membership number to succeed. The blitz45 franchise fee at present is the lowest in the industry at only $29,999. The equipment cost is between $50,000 and $100,000 and can be leased with 25% down. You can be in business with a low investment of just $150,000 to $200,000.

To find out more about ownership of a blitz45 Functional Training Studio please fill out the form today!