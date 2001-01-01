BODYBAR Pilates Franchise Opportunity
As someone who always wanted to own my own business, I am in love with BODYBAR. Not only does BODYBAR provide an opportunity to workout, but it also has a true sense of community, allowing everyone to meet new friends and feel like they can fit in.
After our son was born, Cory and I were looking for an opportunity to open our own business and find financial independence. But we wanted to be part of an industry and movement that we were genuinely passionate about. We’re confident that we’ve found that in BODYBAR Pilates.
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$200,000
|Net Worth:
|$650,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$49,500
|Total Investment:
|$310,400 - $571,325
|Royalty Fee:
|7%
|Advertising Fee:
|2%
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WV, WI, WY
Founded in 2012, BODYBAR Pilates offers a modern take on Reformer Pilates in an environment that is conducive to building communities filled with members who love, respect, encourage and motivate one another to be strong, healthy and happy human beings. Referred to as "Your favorite happy hour" workout, BODYBAR's 40 to 50-minute classes are inclusive to any fitness level. With eleven studios open and 32 additional locations in development, BODYBAR Pilates is continuing to expand its presence nationwide through franchising.
BODYBAR instructors are encouraged to use creativity in their delivery to ensure members experience classes that vary in routine and intensity. And, with 14 reformers in each studio, instructors have ample time to interact with the class and provide members with a personalized experience, while providing franchisees the highest earning potential per class among all Pilates franchises.
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
