BODYBAR Pilates Franchise Opportunity

Founded in 2012, BODYBAR Pilates offers a modern take on Reformer Pilates in an environment that is conducive to building communities filled with members who love, respect, encourage and motivate one another to be strong, healthy and happy human beings. Referred to as "Your favorite happy hour" workout, BODYBAR's 40 to 50-minute classes are inclusive to any fitness level. With eleven studios open and 32 additional locations in development, BODYBAR Pilates is continuing to expand its presence nationwide through franchising.

BODYBAR instructors are encouraged to use creativity in their delivery to ensure members experience classes that vary in routine and intensity. And, with 14 reformers in each studio, instructors have ample time to interact with the class and provide members with a personalized experience, while providing franchisees the highest earning potential per class among all Pilates franchises.