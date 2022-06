BrewDog Franchise Opportunity

TAP INTO THE FRANCHISE BUILT WITH BEER.

THE FASTEST GROWING BREWERY IN THE WORLD

IS BUILDING MORE BREW PUBS

AND FRANCHISING THROUGHOUT THE U.S.

Beer is the soul of BrewDog. We are leading a global revolution that seeks to put flavor, craftsmanship, and passion back into people's beer glasses. Our brew pubs are more than just bars - they're destinations.

BrewDog is expanding our reach throughout the US and worldwide - the time to franchise is now. With new flagship stores slated to open in Las Vegas and Atlanta, our brand is ready for major growth and lead the US craft beer revolution.

We believe in bold flavors in our beer and we believe in bold flavors in our food. Beer lovers are already familiar with the brand and BrewDog's extensive selection of expertly crafted and globally renowned beers, such as Hazy Jane, Elvis Juice, and Punk IPA (to name a few). Our brewpubs have over 30 specially curated rotating craft beers on tap. By combining our beers with the farm to table comfort food, we offer a destination that brings in beer lovers and food lovers alike.

Our franchise opportunity is a great investment that offers multiple revenue streams with a restaurant/bar, a retail shop, and indoor/outdoor event space. We're partnering with experienced restaurant owners, operators, and investors worldwide to build on our community-driven brand and bring craft beer to the thirsty masses of passionate beer drinkers.

OWN A PART OF THE CRAFT BEER REVOLUTION.

FRANCHISE A BREWDOG BREWPUB.