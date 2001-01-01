Cafe X Business Opportunity

Featuring a state of the art robotic arm at the core, Cafe X's Robotic Coffee Bar is the fastest, most advanced fully automated cafe system. Proven at the company's self-operated locations at SFO and SJC airports, Robotic Coffee Bar has the ability to generate 2-3x the revenue of other automated food and beverage vending solutions with its unique blend of high-end design, premium beverage quality, high-speed performance, and entertaining experience. The machines have been tested by over 250k people in the San Francisco Bay Area since 2017 and Cafe X is backed by Silicon Valley's top venture capital firms.

The Robotic Coffee Bar can generate up to $300,000 in annual revenue with an EBITDA margin of up to 60%. It's been designed for unattended, autonomous operation and only requires an hour of labor per day for cleaning and restocking. Customers place orders from on-site, modular self-service kiosks or from the Cafe X mobile app. Operators can use the Cafe X developed branding and menu, or choose to white label the machine and software with their own branding.

Why Choose Us?

Cafe X's Robotic Coffee Bar is a next-generation vending machine that gives you the opportunity to provide your customers with a high-end specialty coffee experience and generate coffee shop level revenue in less than half the space normally required for a traditional cafe and as low as one hour of labor per day. We're solving the two biggest challenges with operating a specialty coffee business; real estate and labor. At just 40 square feet, Robotic Coffee Bars can be installed where a cafe cannot be. The entire machine can also be easily relocated. With a high-speed robot and intelligent automation software, Robotic Coffee Bar operates completely autonomously and only requires a one-hour daily cleaning and restocking process.

Ideal Candidate

The ideal candidate is someone who is looking to get into a business opportunity that can bring them a great return with minimal labor.

Franchise operators

Franchise operators Corporate campuses/Catering operators

Investors

History

Cafe X launched and tested three prototype machines in downtown San Francisco between 2017 and 2019. The prototype machines received highly-rated reviews from customers and the press, and saw a daily repeat customer rate of over 50%. In late 2019, Cafe X launched the newest version of its Robotic Coffee Bar at San Francisco International Airport and San Jose International Airport. Featuring an expanded food and beverage menu, the new Robotic Coffee Bar immediately became the highest performing vending machine in history at both airport locations. Now, Cafe X is making the Robotic Coffee Bar available for entrepreneurs and businesses to purchase and operate.

Cafe X has been featured in TechCrunch, WSJ, USA Today, Good Morning America, Business Insider, CNBC, Eater, Wired, Curbed, Venture Beat, Business Wire, and more.

Training And Support

Operations and support are imperative to our process and we're here to ensure you have a smooth transition and on-going aid with your investment. Robotic Coffee Bar is designed with redundancy and industrial-grade reliability.