Start Your Own fit20 Franchise!

Are you ready to take the future in your own hands and join Team fit20, a revolutionary concept changing people's lives in just 20 minutes once a week? Backed by science our training method provided guaranteed results. Our franchise is affordable, provides recurring revenues and is safe to operate even during the COVID pandemic. In fact, many people are realizing it's the safest alternative for fitness with social distancing, trainers wearing facemasks and the one-on-one approach. Why sell burgers, wash pets or unclog drain pipes when you can own a business that improves the quality of life for each and every customer.

See our article in Global Franchise Magazine

We can get a Studio open in just sixty days with a turn-key system, a dedicated onboarding staff and technology platforms that make managing the business simple and effective. And, with just one fit20 Certified personal trainer you can handle your first 100 members so your labor costs and management are cost effective. Our marketing programs provide a steady flow of leads for a "free introductory training" session to support steady membership growth.

Our Success Formula

More than 18,000 clients - fit20 trainers have provided more than 2 million training sessions ... and counting

- fit20 trainers have provided more than 2 million training sessions ... and counting 160+ Studios Worldwide - More than 300 certified fit20 personal trainers are at work every day getting clients more healthy and fit

- More than 300 certified fit20 personal trainers are at work every day getting clients more healthy and fit Global Franchise Network - The first studio opened in 2009 in The Netherlands. Today there are Studios operating in the USA, New Zealand, The UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland and Qatar

Why buy a fit20 franchise?

Do you want to change people's lives positively by helping them become fitter and healthier? All that in 20 minutes a week? fit20 is a gamechanger and we seek people who want to make an impact on the lives of clients, their staff and themselves!

fit20 is innovative, unique, and is looking for people who dare to be different. Do you dream of owning your own company but with the assurance of a proven international model so that you don't have to make all beginner's mistakes yourself?

Proven systems, communications, planning, structure and reliability. That's what it's all about at fit20.

Curious? Contact us to discuss the possibilities.