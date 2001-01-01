Are you ready to take the future in your own hands and join Team fit20?
Testimonials
The best part about owning a fit20 franchise is the support staff. They are unwaveringly kind, supportive and encouraging. There is a genuine sentiment of shared success. They are always analyzing and improving their policies and processes to benefit the franchise owner. They have become like family and I am humbled everyday by the ongoing support and care they give.
Helping people get healthy has always been my passion. From educating people about health and fitness to showing them exactly how to get there, being a part of that journey is priceless to me. What I love most about fit20 is that we are helping the individuals that thought they could never do it. I love that every one of our members is able to see and feel the positive effects that fit20 has on their fitness and health and I am beyond excited to help many more!
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$30,000 - $183,200
|Net Worth:
|$100,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$29,500
|Total Investment:
|$98,900 - $183,200
|Royalty Fee:
|8%
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WV, WI, WY
Are you ready to take the future in your own hands and join Team fit20, a revolutionary concept changing people's lives in just 20 minutes once a week? Backed by science our training method provided guaranteed results. Our franchise is affordable, provides recurring revenues and is safe to operate even during the COVID pandemic. In fact, many people are realizing it's the safest alternative for fitness with social distancing, trainers wearing facemasks and the one-on-one approach. Why sell burgers, wash pets or unclog drain pipes when you can own a business that improves the quality of life for each and every customer.
We can get a Studio open in just sixty days with a turn-key system, a dedicated onboarding staff and technology platforms that make managing the business simple and effective. And, with just one fit20 Certified personal trainer you can handle your first 100 members so your labor costs and management are cost effective. Our marketing programs provide a steady flow of leads for a "free introductory training" session to support steady membership growth.
Our Success Formula
Why buy a fit20 franchise?
Do you want to change people's lives positively by helping them become fitter and healthier? All that in 20 minutes a week? fit20 is a gamechanger and we seek people who want to make an impact on the lives of clients, their staff and themselves!
fit20 is innovative, unique, and is looking for people who dare to be different. Do you dream of owning your own company but with the assurance of a proven international model so that you don't have to make all beginner's mistakes yourself?
Proven systems, communications, planning, structure and reliability. That's what it's all about at fit20.
Curious? Contact us to discuss the possibilities.
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
