Fit Body Boot Camp Franchise Opportunity

The Gym Franchise That Created A Fitness Movement

A High-Profit, Scalable Gym Franchise Opportunity Driven By Impact.

The fitness franchise opportunity at Fit Body Boot Camp provides you the potential for higher profit margins than other fitness business models because we leverage the results of 1-on-1 personal training with the scalability of having multiple income streams and dialed in, turn-key business systems proven worldwide.

A Scalable And Proven Fitness Franchise Model

Fitness boot camps create the opportunity for higher margins than any other fitness business model because they combine the results of one-on-one personal training with the scalability of a turn-key system.

Delivering unbeatable results through our Afterburn workouts. This turns your members into walking billboards who refer you to their friends and family.

Providing low equipment workouts to keep your buildout and maintenance costs low and free up space to fit more paying clients into your business.

Your Omnipresent Marketing Machine

The fitness industry is growing every day, which means the only way to rise above the competition is to appear everywhere, all the time, with the exact message your future client needs to hear.

Our strategic partnerships, including an exclusive relationship with Qiigo, the "secret weapon" franchises use to secure top Google rankings, glowing online reviews, and competitive positioning at both the global and local levels.

Done-for-you websites that we constantly optimize for maximum sales and search rankings

Your Unparalleled Buying Power

With the funds we collect, we use one single question to guide our decision-making: "How can we support our franchisees above and beyond what they could do on their own?"

A fully integrated software bundle that covers 7 critical business functions for less than half the cost and set-up time it would normally take to assemble these systems.

Streamlined, affordable retirement plans for you and your team, which gives your top talent a powerful reason to stay and gives YOU peace of mind for your future.

Your Internationally Beloved Brand

We're known for turning clients into "walking billboards" who naturally attract their friends and family to become paying clients as well. This is because their physical results are only the tip of the iceberg: we also give them a positive mindset that makes them stand out as aspirational role models.

Apparel

Supplements

FBBC Workouts - "The best 30 minutes of their day!"

Something HUGE we can't share publicly yet

Each of these will present added revenue opportunities for you and provide new pathways for clients to discover you and commit to the lifestyle of fitness -- which means reliable income and impact for you.

Your Ultimate Vehicle to Freedom

You know health is the greatest gift you can deliver in this life. Maybe you've struggled in the past to make consistent profit from your personal training, or maybe you told yourself it was "just a hobby" as you signed up for a "real job".