Fit Body Boot Camp Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Franchise Fee:
|$49,600
|Royalty Fee:
|5%
|Advertising Fee:
|$500/month
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
|
The Gym Franchise That Created A Fitness Movement
A High-Profit, Scalable Gym Franchise Opportunity Driven By Impact.
The fitness franchise opportunity at Fit Body Boot Camp provides you the potential for higher profit margins than other fitness business models because we leverage the results of 1-on-1 personal training with the scalability of having multiple income streams and dialed in, turn-key business systems proven worldwide.
A Scalable And Proven Fitness Franchise Model
Fitness boot camps create the opportunity for higher margins than any other fitness business model because they combine the results of one-on-one personal training with the scalability of a turn-key system.
Your Omnipresent Marketing Machine
The fitness industry is growing every day, which means the only way to rise above the competition is to appear everywhere, all the time, with the exact message your future client needs to hear.
Our strategic partnerships, including an exclusive relationship with Qiigo, the "secret weapon" franchises use to secure top Google rankings, glowing online reviews, and competitive positioning at both the global and local levels.
Your Unparalleled Buying Power
With the funds we collect, we use one single question to guide our decision-making: "How can we support our franchisees above and beyond what they could do on their own?"
Your Internationally Beloved Brand
We're known for turning clients into "walking billboards" who naturally attract their friends and family to become paying clients as well. This is because their physical results are only the tip of the iceberg: we also give them a positive mindset that makes them stand out as aspirational role models.
Each of these will present added revenue opportunities for you and provide new pathways for clients to discover you and commit to the lifestyle of fitness -- which means reliable income and impact for you.
Your Ultimate Vehicle to Freedom
You know health is the greatest gift you can deliver in this life. Maybe you've struggled in the past to make consistent profit from your personal training, or maybe you told yourself it was "just a hobby" as you signed up for a "real job".
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
Request Information
Looking for more information about Fit Body Boot Camp? Take a moment to fill out our quick information request form.